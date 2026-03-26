All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
Round 3
Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:26 a.m. (Friday)
College Baseball
Miami (FL) at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Regional Semifinals
West Region, SAP Center, San José, CA
Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce
Texas vs. Purdue — CBS/Paramount+, 7:10 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Arizona — CBS/Paramount+, approximately, 9;45 p.m.
South Region, Toyota Center, Houston, TX
Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Robbie Hummel/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi
Iowa vs. Nebraska — TBS.truTV/HBO Max, 7;30 p.m.
Illinois vs. Houston — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, approximately 10:05 p.m.
Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Mashburn/Bruce Pearl/Jalen Rose/Seth Davis
NCAA Tip-Off — TNT/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.
Inside March Madness — TBS/HBO Max, approximately 12:10 a.m. (Friday)
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network,3:30 p.m.
NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight
Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
Women’s
B1G Live: Minnesota and UCLA Women’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
On the Court — BigTen Network, 9:30 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Women’s
SEC Inside: Gymnastics Championship — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament
Regional Semifinals
Worcester Regional, DCU Center, Worcester, MA
Announcers: Kevin Gehl/Angela Ruggiero
Michigan State vs. UConn — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Wisconsin — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls Regional, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD
Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./Kevin Weeekes
Providence vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Merrimack — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers: Zubin Mehenti/Paul Caponigri/Andrew Raycroft
NCAA Men’s Hockey Studio Update — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Hockey Studio Update — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Men’s Ice Hockey — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Women’s
Stanford at Boston College – ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Oregon at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka City, Japan
Practice 1 — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 10 p.m.
Practice 1 — Apple TV (F1 TV), 10:10 p.m.
Practice 2 — Apple TV (F1 TV), 1:40 a.m. (Friday)
Practice 2 — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 1:45 a.m. (Friday)
Golf
PGA Tour
Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX
1st Round
Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman//Billy Ray Brown//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Amy Rogers
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.
Marquee Group: Wyndham Clark/Rickie Fowler/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.
Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.
Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Jason Day/Chris Gotterup & Nico Echavarria/Ben Griffin/Stephen Jaeger — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Tony Finau/Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Jake Knapp/Brooks Koepka/Michael Thorbjornsen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Hole: 9 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
PGA Korn Ferry Tour
Club Car Championship, Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah, GA
1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Ford Championship, Whirlwind Gofl Club, Chandler, AZ
Announcers: Grant Boone/Tom Abbott/Mel Reic//Karen Stupples
1st Round — USA Network app, 6 p.m.
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
DP World Tour
Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)
Announcers: Matt Adam/Mark Rolfing//Amy Rogers
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
MLB
Opening Day
American League
Minnesota at Baltimore — Twins.TV/MASN, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network West/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle — CleGuardians.TV/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.
National League
MLB on NBC
Announcers: Matt Vasgersian/Al Leiter/Neil Wallker
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets — NBC/Peacock, 1:15 p.m.
Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Adam Ottovino
MLB on NBC Pregame live from Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY — NBC, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Jason Benetti/Luis Gonzalez/Orel Hershiser
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.
Announcers: Bob Costas/Clayton Kershaw
MLB on NBC Pregame live from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs — Nationals.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee — Chicago Sports Network/Brewers.TV, 2 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati — NESN/Reds.TV, 4 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego — MLB Network/Detroit SportsNet/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis — Rays.TV/Cardinals.TV, 4:15 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia — Rangers Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 4:15 p.m.
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Now (season premiere) — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show (season premiere) — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
NASCAR
SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 8 p.m.
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Detroit — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte — NBA TV/MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando — NBC Sporte California./FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.