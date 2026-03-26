Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) makes a go-ahead three-point basket against the Florida Gators late in the second half during a second round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 3

Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:26 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Miami (FL) at Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Regional Semifinals

West Region, SAP Center, San José, CA

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Texas vs. Purdue — CBS/Paramount+, 7:10 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Arizona — CBS/Paramount+, approximately, 9;45 p.m.

South Region, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Robbie Hummel/Stan Van Gundy//Lauren Shehadi

Iowa vs. Nebraska — TBS.truTV/HBO Max, 7;30 p.m.

Illinois vs. Houston — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, approximately 10:05 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Jamal Mashburn/Bruce Pearl/Jalen Rose/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS/HBO Max, approximately 12:10 a.m. (Friday)

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network,3:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

B1G Live: Minnesota and UCLA Women’s Basketball Sweet Sixteen Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

On the Court — BigTen Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

SEC Inside: Gymnastics Championship — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament

Regional Semifinals

Worcester Regional, DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Announcers: Kevin Gehl/Angela Ruggiero

Michigan State vs. UConn — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Wisconsin — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls Regional, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Announcers: Jason Ross, Jr./Kevin Weeekes

Providence vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Merrimack — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Zubin Mehenti/Paul Caponigri/Andrew Raycroft

NCAA Men’s Hockey Studio Update — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Hockey Studio Update — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Men’s Ice Hockey — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Stanford at Boston College – ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Oregon at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka City, Japan

Practice 1 — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 10 p.m.

Practice 1 — Apple TV (F1 TV), 10:10 p.m.

Practice 2 — Apple TV (F1 TV), 1:40 a.m. (Friday)

Practice 2 — Apple TV (Sky Sports UK), 1:45 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, TX

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/Smylie Kaufman//Billy Ray Brown//Jim “Bones” Mackay//Amy Rogers

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Wyndham Clark/Rickie Fowler/Shane Lowry — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Jason Day/Chris Gotterup & Nico Echavarria/Ben Griffin/Stephen Jaeger — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Tony Finau/Min Woo Lee/Adam Scott — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jake Knapp/Brooks Koepka/Michael Thorbjornsen — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 9 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship, Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah, GA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Ford Championship, Whirlwind Gofl Club, Chandler, AZ

Announcers: Grant Boone/Tom Abbott/Mel Reic//Karen Stupples

1st Round — USA Network app, 6 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

DP World Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club, New Delhi, India

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Announcers: Matt Adam/Mark Rolfing//Amy Rogers

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

MLB

Opening Day

American League

Minnesota at Baltimore — Twins.TV/MASN, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network West/Space City Home Network, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle — CleGuardians.TV/Mariners.TV, 10 p.m.

National League

MLB on NBC

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian/Al Leiter/Neil Wallker

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets — NBC/Peacock, 1:15 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Adam Ottovino

MLB on NBC Pregame live from Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY — NBC, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Luis Gonzalez/Orel Hershiser

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Bob Costas/Clayton Kershaw

MLB on NBC Pregame live from Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — Nationals.TV/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee — Chicago Sports Network/Brewers.TV, 2 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati — NESN/Reds.TV, 4 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego — MLB Network/Detroit SportsNet/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis — Rays.TV/Cardinals.TV, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia — Rangers Sports Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 4:15 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now (season premiere) — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show (season premiere) — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

SPEED With Harvick & Buxton — FS1, 8 p.m.

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Detroit — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte — NBA TV/MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando — NBC Sporte California./FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.