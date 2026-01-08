Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Logan Paul has been a polarizing figure for pro wrestling fans, there is at least one label “The Maverick” has been able to shed.

After all, it would be tough to argue that the 30-year-old is a part-time performer, especially after he just announced that he has signed a new long-term deal with WWE, which will keep him under contract with the sports entertainment giant for the foreseeable future.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with WWE seconds ago,” Paul said while holding a large iguana in a vlog that was released on Wednesday. “We took espresso shots. So I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying that I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths. It feels good. It feels good to have a job.”

In many ways, Paul’s status as a full-time pro wrestler is merely a formality.

While he initially made reoccurring appearances after signing his first deal with WWE in the summer of 2022, the Westlake, Ohio, has been a regular part of the company’s programming for the better part of the last two years. In addition to routinely having matches on WWE’s biggest shows of the year like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, Paul is also currently engaged in one of its main event feuds as a member of “The Vision” faction.

Thus far, Paul has wrestled a who’s who of WWE superstars, including the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Last year, Rhodes — the current WWE champion — expressed his belief that Paul is a future world champion, noting the former YouTube star’s unique blend of personality and athleticism.

Thus far, that goal has evaded the one-time United States champion. But considering the long-term nature of his new deal, it may now only be a matter of time.