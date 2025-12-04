Screengrab via YouTube

It seems hard to imagine, but we are just a couple of months away from the next Olympics. The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Milan, and NBC is hoping to build upon the momentum it built at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. And they’ll do so with a new addition to the team in Kylie Kelce.

After Jason Kelce and his brother Travis launched New Heights and became the world’s top sports podcast, Kylie Kelce has become a star in her own right. The former Eagles star’s wife launched her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, in December 2024. And it also immediately jumped to the top of the Spotify charts.

Now, she’s turning her individual success on her podcast into a new opportunity with NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

NBC is establishing the “Milan Cortina Creator Collective” in partnership with Meta, YouTube, and TikTok. The collective, which started in Paris, is a team of content creators that will talk about the games and have unique access on the ground in Milan to cover and talk about the Winter Olympics amongst their millions and millions of social media followers. In other words, they will be able to post videos from the Olympics without having their content shut down in a copyright strike faster than you can say Apolo Anton Ohno.

NBC drew acclaim for its 2024 Olympic coverage, and after years of declining interest and ratings, it felt like the event was back in a major way. According to NBC, the effort drew 300 million social media views in Paris across their social media partners. While it doesn’t look like the work with content creators will cross over into NBC’s television coverage, it does show the multi-platform approach the network and some of the world’s biggest social media platforms are taking to make the Olympics a true global event.

Kylie Kelce might be the most familiar name to sports fans, unless you’re a member of Gen Alpha. But if you’re curious, you can see the full official list of 2026 Winter Olympics content creators from NBC here.