July 3, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S.; Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after the match. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

College Basketball Talk — CBS Sports Network, noon

College Football

Big 12 Football Media Days — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Big 12 Football Media Days — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 4

Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde

Carcassonne to Foix — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m.

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Stage

Round of 16, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Natalie Gedra

Argentina vs. Egypt — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, noon

Hoy en el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Announcers: (from Los Angeles) Rebecca Lowe/Thierry Henry/Zlatan Ibrahimović/Alexi Lalas//(from Atlanta) Jules Breach/Javier Hernández/Clarence Seedorf//Natalie Gedra

FIFA World Cup Live — Fox/Fox One, 11 a.m.

World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Round of 16, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves

Switzerland vs. Colombia — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Pasión Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Enlace Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Enlace Mundial — Telelmundo/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Pien Muelensteen/Carli Lloyd/John Obi Mikel/Peter Schmeichel

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox/Fox One, 3 p.m.

World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Pien Muelensteen/Carli Lloyd/John Obi Mikel/Peter Schmeichel

FIFA World Cup Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 6 p.m.

Todo el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 6 p.m.

FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours with James Corden — Fox/Fox One, midnight

Golf

The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Chasing Forever: Justin Rose — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfer’s Guide: Bunker Play: Volume 1 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golfer’s Guide: Bunker Play: Volume 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 202-McGregor vs. Dias 2 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 205-McGregor vs. Alvarez — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 194-McGregor vs. Aldo — CBS Sports Network, midnight

MLB

American League

MLB on TBS Tuesday

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//YES/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit — NBC Sports California/SportsNet Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/Chicago White Sox, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — CleGuardians.TV/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Angels Broadcast Television/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — BravesVision/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Dbacks.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network//Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — Marquee Sports Network/MSN, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Miami — Mariners.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington — Space City Home Network/Nationals.TV, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Mets — Royals.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

The Just Baseball Show — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Chicagoland Recap — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Salt Lake City Summer League

Day 3, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Atlanta vs. Memphis — Prime Video/ESPNU/NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Utah — Prime Video/ESNPU/NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN2. 9 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Carolina Blaze at Portland Cascade — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Chiney Today — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: Quarterfinals — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: Quarterfinals — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: Quarterfinals — ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 a.m.

Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ATP Challenger/WTA Tour

Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, RI

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

WNBA

WNBA on ESPN

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Robin Roberts/Geno Auriemma//Holly Rowe

Dallas Wings at Nes York Liberty — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Hannah Storm/Andraya Carter/Monica McNutt/Chiney Ogwumike

WNBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — WCIU/KPHE, 10 p.m.