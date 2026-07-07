All Times Eastern
College Basketball
College Basketball Talk — CBS Sports Network, noon
College Football
Big 12 Football Media Days — ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Big 12 Football Media Days — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 4
Announcers: Phil Liggett/Bob Roll//Steve Porino//Christian Vande Velde
Carcassonne to Foix — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m.
FIFA World Cup
Knockout Stage
Round of 16, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Derek Rae/Robert Green//Natalie Gedra
Argentina vs. Egypt — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, noon
Hoy en el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 10:30 a.m.
Vive el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.
Announcers: (from Los Angeles) Rebecca Lowe/Thierry Henry/Zlatan Ibrahimović/Alexi Lalas//(from Atlanta) Jules Breach/Javier Hernández/Clarence Seedorf//Natalie Gedra
FIFA World Cup Live — Fox/Fox One, 11 a.m.
World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
Round of 16, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Announcers — Fox/Fox One: Darren Fletcher/Owen Hargreaves
Switzerland vs. Colombia — Fox/Fox One//Telemundo/Peacock, 4 p.m.
Pasión Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.
Enlace Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.
Enlace Mundial — Telelmundo/Peacock, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Pien Muelensteen/Carli Lloyd/John Obi Mikel/Peter Schmeichel
FIFA World Cup Today — Fox/Fox One, 3 p.m.
World Cup Soccer In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Pien Muelensteen/Carli Lloyd/John Obi Mikel/Peter Schmeichel
FIFA World Cup Postgame — Fox/Fox One, 6 p.m.
Todo el Mundial — Telemundo/Peacock, 6 p.m.
FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours with James Corden — Fox/Fox One, midnight
Golf
The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Scorecard — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Chasing Forever: Justin Rose — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golfer’s Guide: Bunker Play: Volume 1 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Golfer’s Guide: Bunker Play: Volume 2 — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Reloaded: UFC 202-McGregor vs. Dias 2 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 205-McGregor vs. Alvarez — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
UFC Reloaded: UFC 194-McGregor vs. Aldo — CBS Sports Network, midnight
MLB
American League
MLB on TBS Tuesday
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//YES/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Detroit — NBC Sports California/SportsNet Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/Chicago White Sox, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — CleGuardians.TV/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — Angels Broadcast Television/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at St. Louis — Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh — BravesVision/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Reds.TV, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis — Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego — Dbacks.TV/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network//Rockies.TV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — Marquee Sports Network/MSN, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Miami — Mariners.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington — Space City Home Network/Nationals.TV, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at New York Mets — Royals.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco — Sportsnet/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
The Just Baseball Show — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
Sources Tell Jeff Passan — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9 p.m.
MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Chicagoland Recap — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Summer League
Salt Lake City Summer League
Day 3, Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Atlanta vs. Memphis — Prime Video/ESPNU/NBA TV, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Utah — Prime Video/ESNPU/NBA TV, 9 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPN2. 9 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, midnight
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
Carolina Blaze at Portland Cascade — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Chiney Today — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The Championships, Wimbledon, All England Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: Quarterfinals — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: Quarterfinals — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 a.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles: Quarterfinals — ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 a.m.
Wimbledon Highlight Show — ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles 1st Round — ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ATP Challenger/WTA Tour
Hall of Fame Open, International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport, RI
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
WNBA
WNBA on ESPN
Announcers: Beth Mowins/Robin Roberts/Geno Auriemma//Holly Rowe
Dallas Wings at Nes York Liberty — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Hannah Storm/Andraya Carter/Monica McNutt/Chiney Ogwumike
WNBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury — WCIU/KPHE, 10 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.