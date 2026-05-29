Credit: SNY Giants

Jaxson Dart created a media firestorm last week when he introduced President Donald Trump at a political rally. The appearance shocked New York Giants teammate Absul Carter, who initially said on X that he thought the clip must be AI-generated.

Given Trump’s vitriolic and authoritarian speeches, social media posts, and policies, seeing an NFL starting quarterback align himself with the very unpopular politician was shocking to many, although Carter’s response also received outsized criticism for breaking an unwritten code about teammates and the locker room.

The media reactions have been intense from several angles, with demands that Carter apologize and that the New York media hold Dart’s feet to the fire.

On Friday, the Giants quarterback finally spoke to the media about why he decided to stand with Trump and the impact it’s had on his teammates.

Jaxson Dart issues a detailed statement on his decision to introduce Donald Trump and the impact that it has had on the Giants and his teammates pic.twitter.com/HOdT0rkJdL — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

“Obviously, this was a unique opportunity, you know, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States,” Dart told reporters. “You know, my thinking was, was pretty simple in the fact of, I’ve always love this country. I have extended family members who have fought in wars. I have two uncles who have retired from the Air Force Academy and served themselves, and I even have a great-grandfather who served as Secretary of Treasury at some point.

“So the president position has always been a position that I’ve well respected regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party. And, you know, my, my intentions were, were just that. I also understand in this world politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic.”

Dart noted that he understands that, due to his position, everything he does will come with a degree of scrutiny.

“I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility,” he continued. “It’s under a limelight, under a microscope, and there’s a lot that comes with that. And it’s been something that I’ve embraced.”

Regarding how his appearance may have affected his relationship with teammates who might not agree politically or who see Trump as a negative force in American culture, Dart says he appreciates everyone in the locker room and that they can talk to one another honestly.

“We have such a cool opportunity as people, you know, to be in a locker room where it’s a melting pot of people from everywhere and we get to be together,” he said. “You know, I think that the connections that we build are special because we’re able to have vulnerable conversations, we’re able to learn from each other, to support each other, irrespective of the color of our skin. And we have a real brotherhood.

“We’ve had a lot of honest conversations with each other as a team, and like to keep those things private between me and my teammates and just everything that’s been said. But, you know, I love these guys, and going forward, I can’t wait for what more we have to grow, you know, the culture of this team, our brotherhood. Obviously, we understand the biggest goal is to be the best team that we can be, to put ourselves in the best position to succeed, to chase a championship.”

Dart was then asked whether he understood why introducing Trump specifically might have been an issue for some of his teammates, and the quarterback said that while he respects the question, he wouldn’t elaborate beyond his statement. He was then asked if he thought he’d made a mistake, and once again demurred.

Dart is asked a follow-up on his teammates potentially having an issue with the decision: “I understand the question, but my statement is all that I have for you guys right now – that’s where I’m at” https://t.co/AbcxInuJXg pic.twitter.com/coGoE3c1qP — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Regarding Carter, Dart said they talked and are on the same page about what they’re trying to accomplish.

“Me and Abdul came here at the same time. We shared a lot of very similar experiences. We’ve experienced adversity through a season and had to have each other’s backs. And that’s exactly what we continue to do today,” said Dart. “You know, me and him are one of the closer guys on the team with each other. So, you know, we’ve had a lot of conversation and he’s my brother. I know that I’m a brother to him. And at the end of the day, we want to be the best people and players for each other.”

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter embrace pic.twitter.com/zMj3i38z1n — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Following his media appearance, Dart left the podium, and Carter approached for his turn. As the two met, they embraced in a clear sign that they, and the Giants, intend to put the situation behind them and move forward.