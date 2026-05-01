Credit: Detroit Tigers

The ABS challenge system has already paid major dividends for Major League Baseball. Not only has it led to getting calls right for batters and pitchers, which is most important, but it’s led to some viral moments as well.

Ok, maybe MLB umpires aren’t too happy with that last part as the ABS system has exposed some pretty bad calls from behind the plate when it comes to balls and strikes. One of the most egregious we have seen thus far came in Thursday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

Braves catcher Drake Baldwin challenged the call of a ball. However, after the ABS challenge, it was revealed that the pitch was undoubtedly a strike.

After seeing just how far inside the zone the pitch actually was, Detroit Tigers announcer Jason Benetti had just one word to describe the initial call.

“Yikes.”

“It is… Yikes” Calls like this are why we have ABS pic.twitter.com/GqeOcl6XdH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 30, 2026

“It is the reason for the challenge system,” Benetti said after a few seconds of silence.

Fans have totally embraced ABS challenges and the drama that comes with them. They only take a few seconds to complete and it’s even led to some wild scenes in crowds during particularly important moments, like earning fans in attendance free pizza. And if broadcasts can make some quick sponsorship dollars, then that’s a win for the teams as well.

At least umpires can take some solace in the fact that the players have made some pretty bad decisions when it comes to the new challenge system with Yankees star Jazz Chisholm being an example of the other side of the coin.