Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Who’s got it better right now than Indiana Hoosiers football coach Curt Cignetti?

The 64 year-old head coach now has the greatest called shot in sports this side of Babe Ruth after improbably leading Indiana to their first national championship in football after being a Big Ten doormat for decades. But because of his ability to back up his audacious talk, like when he told everyone “I win, Google me” at his introductory press conference in Bloomington, he’s become a legendary figure.

Cignetti has proven himself both on and off the field as one of the more fascinating characters in sports. Of course, his once-in-a-lifetime turnaround at Indiana is one of the more incredible stories in the history of coaching. But whether it’s during press conferences or sideline interviews or postgame interviews, he’s one of the most blunt, honest, and interesting coaches we’ve seen since the glory days of Gregg Popovich.

And even though it’s the middle of spring football and the offseason, we had another classic Cignetti soundbyte on Thursday.

The Indiana coach commented on new wide receiver Nick Marsh, who transferred to Indiana from Big Ten rival Michigan State. And he made sure to share with the world just what he thought about his new player showing up to practice in gold cleats.

Indiana WR Nick Marsh wore gold cleats to IU’s first spring camp session. Curt Cignetti was not pleased to see that. “He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don’t know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State.” #iufb pic.twitter.com/UHRMM0i2bf — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) March 26, 2026

“I didn’t love those gold shoes he came out in today. He learned what getting your ass ripped is all about. I don’t know if that happened to him very often at Michigan State. That was before practice started, that was a wake up call. But he’s really worked hard, done a great job for us,” Cignetti said.

This one short soundbyte has it all. Total deadpan reaction that could melt the polar icecaps? Check. Making sure that a top transfer portal recruit buys into the program? Check. Not having a care in the world about providing bulletin board material to a conference rival because he knows he could beat them by 40 points? Check. Talking up the player in the same rant? Also, check.

Maybe it’s trying to take away too much from a 20 second clip, but it’s easy to see this and see why Curt Cignetti has so much confidence and command not just over the Indiana Hoosiers, but all of college football.