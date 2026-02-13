February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Jaylen Brown (7, left) of the Boston Celtics shoots against Candace’s Rising Stars guard Stephon Castle (5, center) of the San Antonio Spurs and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32, right) of the Golden State Warriors during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Unrivaled

1-on-1 Tournament

Second Round & Quarterfinals — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 7:30 p.m.

Veronica Burton vs. Kelsey Mitchell

Natisha Hiedeman vs. Kelsey Plum

Arike Ogunbowale vs. Paige Bueckers

Jackie Young vs. Chelsea Gray

Aliyah Boston vs. Breanna Stewart

Shakira Austin vs. Aaliyah Edwards

Saniya Rivers vs. Allisha Gray

Rae Burrell vs. Sonia Citron

Quarterfinals follow

Bundesliga

Matchday 22

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NBA HBCU Classic

HBCU, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Announcer: Michael Grady

Hampton vs. North Carolina A&T — NBCSN/Peacock, 11 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara — ESPN+, 6;30 p.m.

George Mason at George Washington — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Penn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iona at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m

Michigan State at Wisconsin — Fox/Fox One, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8:30 p.m.

UMass at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Ohio at Miami (OH) — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Boise State — FS1/Fox One, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Harvard at Yale — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at Drexel — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Northeastern — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wichita State at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Penn State at Michigan — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio State — B1G+, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Lake Superior State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Ferris State — Midco Sports Plus, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Merrimack — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at RPI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Maine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 8 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota State — Midco Sports Plus, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Augustana — Midco Sports Plus, 8 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud State — WUCW, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Maryland at Syracuse — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Women’s

North Carolina at Syracuse — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational

Day 1, Eddie C. Moore Complex, Clearwater, FL

North Carolina State vs. Georgia — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 9 a.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 10 a.m.

Northwestern vs. Central Florida — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Tennessee vs. Nebraska — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, noon

Missouri vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

Duke vs. Texas A&M — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UCLA vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Duke vs. LSU — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. James Madison — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UCLA vs. Missouri — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

Men’s

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 9 p.m.

B1G Live: Wrestling Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Wrestling: On the Mat — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FA Cup

4th Round Proper

Hull City vs. Chelsea — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

ESPN FC: FA Cup Pregame — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, Tiburon Golf Course, Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Rich Lerner/Notah Begay III/Arron Oberholser//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Roger Maltbie//Todd Lewis

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Hideki Matsuyama/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 7, 12, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Groups: Wyndham Clark/Chris Gotterup & Ryan Fox/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1:15 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Ryan Fox/Rory McIlroy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Hideki Matsuyama/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 7 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Anna Jackson/Brendon de Jonge//Todd Lewis

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

Saudi Ladies International, Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

LaLiga

Matchday 24

Elche CF vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 22

Stade Rennais vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports, 12:50 p.m.

AS Monaco vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 3 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, noon

Ligue 1 Preview Show — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights 142, Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — beIN Sports, 7:30 a.m.

MLB

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Fresh from Florida 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR O’Really Auto Parts Series

United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — The CW app, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Race for the Seat: A Champion is Crowned — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend 2026

All-Star Celebrity Game, Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Mark Jones/Richard Jefferson//Monica McNutt

Game — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Rising Stars, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Jamal Crawford/Reggie Miller//Ashley ShahAhmadi//Zora Stephenson

Team Austin vs. Team Melo/Team Vince vs. Team T-Mac/Finals — Peacock, 9 p.m.