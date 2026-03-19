Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Former Stanford football coach Troy Taylor suffered a loss in the court of law as a defamation lawsuit against ESPN was dismissed by a California federal court this week.

Taylor sued ESPN in July 2025 after losing his job as head coach of the Cardinal. He posted a 6-18 record over just two seasons at the school after arriving from Sacramento State, but was the subject of serious inquiries into his personal conduct.

ESPN and reporter Xuan Thai filed an article in March detailing a pair of investigations into his behavior at the university. Taylor was found to have bullied and belittled female athletic staffers and was fired a week after the news was made public. Immediately after his ouster, Taylor issued a statement in April that called the media coverage of himself “unfair, wrong, and contrary to my professional track record.”

Taylor then took those complaints to court, suing ESPN for their reporting into the story.

However, a court ruled in favor of ESPN this week. Judge Virginia K. DeMarchi granted ESPN’s motion to dismiss the case in a 32-page ruling. She found that ESPN shared the facts of the investigations into Troy Taylor truthfully and was not defaming the former Stanford coach. Taylor had alleged that ESPN had misconstrued the story because the first complaint against him was found to not be substantiated. Further, that ESPN defamed his character by misrepresenting the investigations and taking them out of context to create a defamatory narrative.

The ruling went through a litany of complaints from Taylor involving specific headlines or statements from ESPN. However, the judge consistently sided with ESPN, saying that the statements were indeed factual.

“The gist of the challenged statement that the workplace investigations found that Mr. Taylor engaged in discriminatory behavior targeted at women, inconsistent with Stanford’s standards, is substantially true. This statement is not defamatory as a matter of law,” DeMarchi wrote.