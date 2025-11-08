Credit: ESPN

It seemed a little odd that President Donald Trump decided to attend a random Washington Commanders home game this week as they host the Detroit Lions. The government is in the second month of a shutdown and Trump’s approval ratings are tanking. But now we may know what’s really behind the move.

On Friday, Trump’s White House made the announcement of his weekend plans through Pat McAfee, as he was able to drop the news exclusively on his ESPN show.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Adam Schefter issued a report together that Trump wants the new Washington Commanders stadium planned for DC named after him. The previous Commanders stadium in Washington DC was named after Robert F. Kennedy Sr., whose son is currently Trump’s vaccine-denying head of Health and Human Services.

Instead of denying the report, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and a White House source made it clear to ESPN that they expect it to happen.

President Donald Trump wants the Washington Commanders to name their planned $3.7 billion stadium after him, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN. A senior White House source said there have been back-channel communications with a member of the Commanders’ ownership group, led by Josh Harris, to express Trump’s desire to have the domed stadium in the nation’s capital bear his name. The new stadium is being built on the old RFK Stadium site that served as the team’s home from 1961 to 1996. “That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ESPN on Friday night via email. Leavitt declined to answer additional questions, but the senior White House source told ESPN: “It’s what the president wants, and it will probably happen.”

It’s actually a modest request from Trump when you consider his demolition of the White House to put in a ballroom, his non-stop campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and his desire to be carved into Mount Rushmore. And instead of any kind of naming rights deal with the Trump brand, it is reportedly expected to be done as an act of tribute to honor Trump and all of his Trumpiness.

Donald Trump has made several appearances at sporting events during his second term in office. However, none have been immediately linked to wanting a stadium named after him in return. Trump’s expanse of executive power in Washington and beyond is being tested by the day. But according to ESPN, the ultimate stadium naming decision will be up to DC city council and the National Park Service.

Trump has previously demanded that the Commanders change their name back to the Washington Redskins to get a deal done for a new stadium. Many threads have been pulled from the fabric of American society under pressure from Donald Trump and a potential TrumpDome in Washington would be a lasting reminder of the historic overreach of his administration. But in some way, maybe he’s just trying to live out a fantasy that was never actualized as owner of the Buffalo Bills.