Elle Duncan Elle Duncan on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Netflix sports anchor and host Elle Duncan.

Brandon and Elle discuss a wide range of topics, including hosting Skyscraper Live, understanding viewer criticism of her commentary, leaving ESPN for Netflix, joining USA Sports’ WNBA coverage, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:05: Alex Honnold Skyscraper Live climb
  • 28:02: Leaving ESPN
  • 34:02: Working in sports media
  • 42:03: WNBA
  • 57:23: Super Bowl LX

