On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Netflix sports anchor and host Elle Duncan.
Brandon and Elle discuss a wide range of topics, including hosting Skyscraper Live, understanding viewer criticism of her commentary, leaving ESPN for Netflix, joining USA Sports’ WNBA coverage, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:05: Alex Honnold Skyscraper Live climb
- 28:02: Leaving ESPN
- 34:02: Working in sports media
- 42:03: WNBA
- 57:23: Super Bowl LX
