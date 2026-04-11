Credit: Padres.TV

For the second straight night, the San Diego Padres walked off the Colorado Rockies with a home run at Petco Park.

On Thursday night, Xander Bogaerts hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Padres a 7-3 victory in the 12th inning, and it left Rockies play-by-play announcer Drew Goodman quite sad. And on Friday night, Gavin Sheets hit a walk-off three-run homer to give San Diego a 5-2 win in the ninth inning.

This time, we’ll focus on the call of Padres play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo, who is as good as they come in sports at delivering energetic calls in huge moments.

Orsillo, the former Boston Red Sox play-by-play announcer, has been known to use a “Holy Sheets” line when Sheets gets big hits, and this one particularly brought the electricity and hilarity to the call on Padres.TV.

“SHEETS TO DEEP RIGHT-CENTER FIELD! IT’S BAAACK! A THREE-RUN HOME RUN TO WALK IT OFF! SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT FOR SAN DIEGO! HOLY SHEETS!”

“A THREE-RUN HOME RUN TO WALK IT OFF! SECOND STRAIGHT NIGHT FOR SAN DIEGO! HOLY SHEETS!” Don Orsillo with the Padres call of Gavin Sheets hitting a walk-off three-run homer. ⚾️💣🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/Dy1zFiuBIt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 11, 2026

The San Diego broadcast frequently delivers. Orsillo and entertaining color commentator Mark Grant form what Awful Announcing readers ranked as the top local broadcast booth in Major League Baseball last season. As one Awful Announcing reader put it well during that voting, “One of the few booths that can achieve unhinged humor.”