Screen grab: ‘Nothing Personal with David Samson’

As the two-month anniversary of her diagnosis approaches, David Samson is continuing to do all that he can to support his daughter.

On Monday’s episode of Nothing Personal with David Samson, the Meadowlark Media host sported a new look, donning a shaved head. The haircut was inspired by Samson’s daughter, who is continuing to undergo treatment after first falling ill with a serious illness in September.

“I haven’t spoken in a few weeks about what’s going on and I wanted to catch you up,” Samson said before thanking the litany of friends, followers and colleagues who have reached out to him. “You know how sick my daughter is. And my daughter has been going through treatments. My daughter is a brave woman, is a strong woman. Is a woman who is able to go through these treatments, understanding the importance of them while recognizing the difficulty of them.

“When you go to a hospital every day to get treatment and your hair starts falling out and you recognize what hair means in terms of vanity, you realize that vanity takes a step behind living. And I don’t mean a small step.”

Samson said he decided to shave his head after he and his family asked his daughter if she wanted them to, and that she indicated she’d enjoy participating in the process. The former Miami Marlins president — who has also grown out his beard — stated that he found himself unrecognizable following the haircut, which only made him further reflect on the symbolic nature of the gesture.

“Hair will exist again. Hair can grow back, no matter where your male pattern balding is. No matter whether it’s thin or thick or different color, different texture,” he said. “The concept of hair regrowth is a concept that I cannot relate to in any way because what we’re dealing with is something that, in theory, is not able to be controlled. But yet you embark on a journey where you try to figure out ways to gain control of the uncontrollable.”

A visibly and understandably emotional Samson proceeded to reflect on the way in which his daughter’s illness has totally shifted the prism through which he views life, while further lamenting his inability to control the uncontrollable. He described his feelings as helpless, lonely, fearful and despair, stating that his recent haircut only serves as a reminder of the new normal his family is now experiencing.

Samson also shared that his daughter has one week of her current treatments left and then he and his family will determine what’s next. But while his emotions understandably ranged from sadness, anger and frustration over the course of his monologue, he also made it clear that he’s still receptive to any emotional support that anyone is willing to offer.

“Now I look in the mirror and have no idea what I wake up to any day,” he said. “So while it may be jarring to look at a dome that is hairless, that’s not the jarring part. The love that you all show, the care, the concern, the thoughts, the ideas, the treatments, the miracles, the stories, don’t be afraid. Don’t be afraid to say them. I want to hear all of them.

“Don’t think that I don’t want to hear a success story because I do even if I’m not in one. Don’t think I don’t want to feel good for you even when I feel badly for her and for us. Don’t think that your moment of accomplishment will in any way mean that I am viewing you as not caring or not being empathetic or sympathetic. I’m past that… all we can do is see what tomorrow brings. But for today, I remain humble and I’m appreciative of the love, as helpless as I am.”