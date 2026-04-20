Dan Patrick is calling his shot on the 2030 Super Bowl taking place in Tennessee.
Patrick, who plans to retire from his eponymous show after the Super Bowl in 2028, reported Monday that the 2030 edition will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.
“The 2030 Super Bowl, I was informed by a source on Saturday, that it is signed and ready to go, in his opinion, that Nashville is getting the 2030 Super Bowl,” said Patrick. “I haven’t seen any reports on this, and if there is a report on it, I’ll acknowledge that, but this is what I was told on Saturday.”
There’s a fair bit of qualifiers in there, including saying that his source was saying this as an opinion, but that’s a bold breaking news report from the former SportsCenter host.
🚨 Per Dan’s source, the 2030 Super Bowl will be held in Nashville, TN!
“It is signed and ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/qFwKaqire2
— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 20, 2026
The NFL has already announced Super Bowl LXI in Inglewood (2027), LXII in Atlanta (2028), and LXIII in Las Vegas (2029).
In theory, this doesn’t sound that far-fetched when you consider Nashville will have a brand-new football stadium completed next year. The $2.1-billion, 60,000-seat enclosed Nissan Stadium will be the new home of the Tennessee Titans. The NFL loves to dangle the possibility of hosting a Super Bowl when teams and cities are considering funding new stadiums.
Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of events, international and club business, was asked last month about the possibility of Nashville hosting a Super Bowl.
“So, we obviously (had) heads down for the Super Bowl for 2029,” O’Reilly said. “Now, we wake up tomorrow morning and think about 2030 and that process. We will move on that process pretty quickly over this next stretch, but nothing to report. Obviously, we’re excited about Nashville as a city and the (new) stadium but nothing to specifically talk about in terms of 2030.”
He did confirm that, since the new Nissan Stadium will have been open for three years by then, “that falls within the window that could be viable” to host in 2030.
As for Patrick’s acumen as a newsbreaker, take it with a grain of salt. His track record includes several instances in which his reporting didn’t pan out. He did say in 2021 that the College Football Playoff would expand to 12 teams, which it eventually did, though the details weren’t exactly one-to-one.
It will not be surprising at all if Nashville ends up getting Super Bowl LXIV, but we’ll see if Patrick gets to take a victory lap in the end.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.