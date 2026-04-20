Credit: The Tennessean

Dan Patrick is calling his shot on the 2030 Super Bowl taking place in Tennessee.

Patrick, who plans to retire from his eponymous show after the Super Bowl in 2028, reported Monday that the 2030 edition will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The 2030 Super Bowl, I was informed by a source on Saturday, that it is signed and ready to go, in his opinion, that Nashville is getting the 2030 Super Bowl,” said Patrick. “I haven’t seen any reports on this, and if there is a report on it, I’ll acknowledge that, but this is what I was told on Saturday.”

There’s a fair bit of qualifiers in there, including saying that his source was saying this as an opinion, but that’s a bold breaking news report from the former SportsCenter host.

🚨 Per Dan’s source, the 2030 Super Bowl will be held in Nashville, TN! “It is signed and ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/qFwKaqire2 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 20, 2026

The NFL has already announced Super Bowl LXI in Inglewood (2027), LXII in Atlanta (2028), and LXIII in Las Vegas (2029).

In theory, this doesn’t sound that far-fetched when you consider Nashville will have a brand-new football stadium completed next year. The $2.1-billion, 60,000-seat enclosed Nissan Stadium will be the new home of the Tennessee Titans. The NFL loves to dangle the possibility of hosting a Super Bowl when teams and cities are considering funding new stadiums.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL EVP of events, international and club business, was asked last month about the possibility of Nashville hosting a Super Bowl.