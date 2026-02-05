Credit: imagn images

Cris Collinsworth is a big fan of Patrick Mahomes.

Just how big, though? So much that he is aware that there is a bet on whether or not he will mention him during a Super Bowl broadcast for a game that he won’t even be playing in.

It’s a very real thing on prediction market Polymarket where you can bet on this subject and pretty much anything else. As of Wednesday afternoon, there’s a 55% chance that Collinsworth will say Mahomes’ name during the Super Bowl LX telecast.

The longtime NBC analyst has confessed to his appreciation and admiration of the future Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion. And he is not ashamed to admit just how much he loves him as a player.

And even though the quarterback matchup on Super Bowl Sunday for this year’s game is Drake Maye vs Sam Darnold for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Cris Collinsworth admitted that he just might give the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs a shoutout in talking with press at radio row including KOA Colorado.

“I probably will say Patrick Mahomes’ name and I have no idea why,” Collinsworth joked. “But now that you’ve planted it in my head I assume you bet the over so you’re trying to get me to do that. I have no idea or no plans of what I’m going to do but I’ve read those things. You can’t help but, right? People put them in front of your face all the time.”

While this is a pretty funny prop bet for the Super Bowl, honestly 55% seems a little low. With the recent history of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and the many records that he has, it wouldn’t take much work at all to see his name pop up this year in a statistic or graphic of some kind. And that’s before you even account for Cris Collinsworth and his love of the Chiefs quarterback. At the very least, this at least seems like a safer bet than putting your money on what the coin toss or winning Gatorade bath will be.