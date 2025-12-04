Cole Cubelic on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN SEC football analyst and co-host of McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Cole Cubelic.

Brandon and Cole discuss a wide range of topics, including Lane Kiffin going to LSU, SEC football as a whole, Paul Finebaum’s consideration and decision not to run for U.S. Senate, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:10: SEC football

20:22: Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU

28:23: Players’ feelings when coaches leave

42:42: NIL/Transfer Portal/CFB commissioner

53:15: Paul Finebaum

Thanks for listening.

