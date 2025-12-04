On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN SEC football analyst and co-host of McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Cole Cubelic.
Brandon and Cole discuss a wide range of topics, including Lane Kiffin going to LSU, SEC football as a whole, Paul Finebaum’s consideration and decision not to run for U.S. Senate, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:10: SEC football
- 20:22: Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU
- 28:23: Players’ feelings when coaches leave
- 42:42: NIL/Transfer Portal/CFB commissioner
- 53:15: Paul Finebaum
