Cole Cubelic Cole Cubelic on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Phillip Bupp

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN SEC football analyst and co-host of McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Cole Cubelic.

Brandon and Cole discuss a wide range of topics, including Lane Kiffin going to LSU, SEC football as a whole, Paul Finebaum’s consideration and decision not to run for U.S. Senate, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:10: SEC football
  • 20:22: Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU
  • 28:23: Players’ feelings when coaches leave
  • 42:42: NIL/Transfer Portal/CFB commissioner
  • 53:15: Paul Finebaum

