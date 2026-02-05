Screengrab via Up & Adams YouTube

Super Bowl week can lead to some pretty incredible crossovers featuring people that you wouldn’t expect all at the big game to take advantage of all the influencers in attendance. After all, where else can you find CM Punk teaching Kay Adams how to put Rob Gronkowski in the Anaconda Vice?

Punk appeared on Up & Adams on Wednesday to help promote WrestleMania 42 that will take place in April in Las Vegas once again. And at this point, it appears that Punk will be in the main event match against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship after a scintillating segment on Raw where Reigns picked Punk as his opponent after winning the Royal Rumble.

Kay Adams got introduced to WWE at the debut of Raw on Netflix a year ago and has kept in close contact with the promotion, regularly interviewing WWE superstars. But this time, Punk helped her get even more up close and personal with the business by teaching her one of his signature moves, the Anaconda Vice submission hold. And thankfully, Rob Gronkowski was on set so she could attempt it in real time.

The site of Kay Adams trying to manipulate the limbs of a 6’6″, 265-pound legendary tight end was certainly something you don’t see every day. That would really take a pretty substantial suspension of disbelief that professional wrestling can provide sometimes. Unfortunately, the WWE 24/7 championship is no longer a thing, or else Kay Adams could have won her first WWE title right then and there since Gronk also held the belt once upon a time.

Alas, it’s good to see WWE superstars and high-profile media personalities having fun together. We’ve come a long way since Hulk Hogan choked out Richard Belzer on television all those years ago.