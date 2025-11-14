Credit: ESPN

Not too many sports radio shows take live callers anymore, and Chris Russo found out exactly why on Thursday.

Russo was taking calls from listeners when “Paul” called in to discuss the newly opened vacancy with the New York Giants after the firing of Brian Daboll. Daboll was relieved from his duties after another torrid season in New York with the Giants off to a 2-8 record in spite of the impressive play of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

After a few seconds setting it up talking about a lot of names mentioned for the Giants opening, Paul then delivered the punchline in the moment that he had been waiting for.

His ideal candidate? “Lick my balls, Doggie.”

Caller wonders why “Lick My Balls, Doggie!” isn’t in the running to be the next coach of the Giants. Fair question. pic.twitter.com/cEOStkq4fh — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 13, 2025

Chris Russo’s old radio partner from the Mike and the Mad Dog glory days, Mike Francesa, was infamously hit with multiple prank callers after he went solo with his own show. They came en masse specifically after Francesa was caught dozing on air while talking with WFAN Yankees reporter Sweeny Murti in one of the most replayed radio bloopers of the modern era.

If there’s one person who you don’t have to worry about falling asleep on the air, it’s the Mad Dog, whether that be on his radio show or in his energetic First Take television appearances. Chris Russo is usually always up for a debate, whether that be with Stephen A. Smith or random callers to his radio show. But in the latter case, it’s always going to come with an inherent risk that some bozo could make anything happen.