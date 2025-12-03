Credit: Hulu

One month after the future of Chad Powers still seemed up in the air, the show announced it has been renewed for a second season by Hulu.

Not only will Chad Powers return, but Glen Powell is returning for a second season in the starring role as well. The comedy series is based on a viral Eli Manning short in which the two-time Super Bowl champion participated in a walk-on tryout at Penn State in disguise. Manning serves as an executive producer alongside Powell, Peyton Manning, Michael Waldron, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, Burke Magnus, Brian Lockhart, Kati Fernandez, Adam Fasullo, Luvh Rakhe, and Tony Yacenda.

If you ever commented “SEASON 2 WHEN???” this one’s for you. 👀 Chad Powers is officially renewed for Season 2. 🐟 #ChadPowers pic.twitter.com/RWnDXJJcfS — Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu) December 3, 2025



Chad Powers premiered with a six-episode first season that wrapped in late October, featuring a cast that also included Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn. In the series, Powell plays disgraced former Oregon quarterback Russ Holliday, who disguises himself as Chad Powers in an attempt to get a new start on life and as a quarterback with fictitious South Georgia.

Fans were left hoping for more after the six-episode run ended in the middle of Powers’ first season with South Georgia, alongside several open-ended storylines. Executive producer and showrunner Michael Waldron recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he hoped for a second, and maybe even a third, season. Still, there were no guarantees, citing Powell’s busy schedule as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. Powell, however, had similarly expressed a desire to keep the show going if offered a second season.

“The reality is there’s a lot more story to be told. There was a construction early on for an arc of what the Catfish would look like. So we have a beginning, middle, and end in mind. But people have to tune in and show us they want to see it. We believe in this show. I believe we have a hit show here and one the world’s really going to love,” Powell said in October. “If we get the privilege to make a second season, we have some fun stuff in mind.”

With Hulu renewing the sports-comedy series, Powell and the rest of the show will now get the privilege to make a second season of Chad Powers.