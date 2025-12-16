Screengrab via X

The 2026 World Darts Championship is taking place in London over the next few weeks and it’s going to be hard for the tournament to produce anything as shocking as what transpired thanks to Cameron Menzies.

The 36 year-old Scottish thrower entered the tournament as the 26th seed and is coming off arguably his best year on the pro tour. However, he was upset in the first round by 20 year-old debutant Charlie Manby in a thrilling match that went the maximum five sets.

What happened during the match on Monday wasn’t anything compared to what happened afterwards, though. Menzies suffered a total loss of all composure on the stage as the Sky Sports cameras caught him punching the water table on the stage repeatedly in a fit of rage after his defeat.

Some generational headloss by Cameron Menzies this mind 🤣🤣🤣 #PDCWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/pTq4wElUyA — Vinlad (@Vinlad84) December 15, 2025

Not missing a beat, Sky commentator Dan Dawson exclaimed, “But my word! Cameron Menzies is beating the living daylights out of the water table! He kept his calm all the way through the game but could not take his chance to save himself right at the end.”

But that’s actually not all. A video from the crowd showed that not only did Menzies punch up the water table like he was Joe Frazier nailing it with several uppercuts… he also put his hand over a sparkler on the stage as it was shooting up following the match.

Here’s another look from the Menzies incident 😳 Didn’t realise he burnt his hand too! pic.twitter.com/OUnl9lKNd3 — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) December 15, 2025

Photographers even caught a picture of Cameron Menzies exiting the stage with a badly injured and bloodied hand. Who knows how badly it was burned as well. By the way, that’s the hand that he throws darts with and makes a career from using.

Cameron Menzies took his anger out on the drinks table after losing a game at the PDC World Championship 😳 pic.twitter.com/QNrLzEBXSb — DW Sports (@dw_sports) December 15, 2025

After he cooled down, Cameron Menzies offered an apology for his outburst. It proves more than ever before that you never know what’s going to happen at the World Darts Championship.