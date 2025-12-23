Credit: Los Angeles Times

The historic New York Post is expanding to the West Coast in the new year with the California Post, and it appears the new publication will have a strong sports focus.

Two of the top sportswriters at the Los Angeles Times announced this week that they are joining the California Post, with longtime columnist Dylan Hernandez moving over alongside Dodgers beat reporter Jack Harris. Both will be focused on the two-time reigning World Series champions.

Hernandez expanded on his decision in an appearance on The TK Show with fellow Californian sports columnist Tim Kawakami.

“It was the type of environment that, when I look at the younger kids right now, I feel bad that they don’t have that,” Hernandez said of his career at the Times.

“I’m kind of excited with where the California Post is … I think in the era that we’re in right now and all of the turmoil in our business, I really feel like this place is going for it.”

Video snippet with ⁦@dylanohernandez⁩ breaking Dylan Hernandez news (does he have a good enough source?) pic.twitter.com/5OecxcvkZd — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) December 19, 2025

According to Hernandez’s LinkedIn page, he has worked for the Times since 2007. Harris joined in 2019 and has covered three Dodgers championships as well as the entirety of the Shohei Ohtani era in L.A.

The California Post is a rare, well-funded journalism outlet to launch these days. With the backing of News Corp. and the Murdoch family, the outlet has the makings of a paper that could stick in a community that needs it.

Since billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018, the Times has struggled to find its footing. The well-respected former ESPN and Washington Post editor Kevin Merida spent less than three years at the paper before exiting in early 2024.

Soon-Shiong sold the Union-Tribune back to venture capital ownership in 2023.

Clearly, the California Post sees an opening to develop an audience in the region. And with Hernandez and Harris in tow, the new paper is setting itself up for strong coverage of L.A.’s most successful team at the moment.