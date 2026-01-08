Brandon Tierney on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Brandon Tierney, who hosts a new show on his YouTube page called BT Unleashed.

The two Brandons discuss a wide range of topics, including being replaced by Craig Carton at WFAN, working with Stephen A. Smith before “First Take,” getting in a shouting match with Mike Francesa in the WFAN offices, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

2:32: Looking back at WFAN tenure

18:10: End of BT and Sal

30:51: Working with Sal Licata, Spike Eskin, and Stephen A. Smith

53:42: Radio

1:01:22: YouTube

1:15:55: Mike Francesa altercation

1:26:08: Stugotz’s disagreement, getting thrown out of a Little League game

