Brandon Tierney Brandon Tierney on the Awful Announcing Podcast
By Phillip Bupp on

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Brandon Tierney, who hosts a new show on his YouTube page called BT Unleashed.

The two Brandons discuss a wide range of topics, including being replaced by Craig Carton at WFAN, working with Stephen A. Smith before “First Take,” getting in a shouting match with Mike Francesa in the WFAN offices, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • 2:32: Looking back at WFAN tenure
  • 18:10: End of BT and Sal
  • 30:51: Working with Sal Licata, Spike Eskin, and Stephen A. Smith
  • 53:42: Radio
  • 1:01:22: YouTube
  • 1:15:55: Mike Francesa altercation
  • 1:26:08: Stugotz’s disagreement, getting thrown out of a Little League game

Thanks for listening.

If you enjoyed the show, subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you listen to our podcasts.

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp