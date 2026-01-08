On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Brandon Tierney, who hosts a new show on his YouTube page called BT Unleashed.
The two Brandons discuss a wide range of topics, including being replaced by Craig Carton at WFAN, working with Stephen A. Smith before “First Take,” getting in a shouting match with Mike Francesa in the WFAN offices, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- 2:32: Looking back at WFAN tenure
- 18:10: End of BT and Sal
- 30:51: Working with Sal Licata, Spike Eskin, and Stephen A. Smith
- 53:42: Radio
- 1:01:22: YouTube
- 1:15:55: Mike Francesa altercation
- 1:26:08: Stugotz’s disagreement, getting thrown out of a Little League game
About Phillip Bupp
Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.
Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @phillipbupp