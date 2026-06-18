Credit: CBS Sports

With the United States and Australia set to face off in group play at the World Cup on Friday, comments from an American soccer commentator about the Australian national team have become a major storyline Down Under—even as the controversy has barely registered in the United States.

It was CBS Sports Golazo commentator Mike Grella who first called the Australian soccer team a “layup” during live coverage of the World Cup draw, prompting significant pushback from Australian soccer fans and commentators.

“Layup for the US. This is an amazing first team to have.”@MikeGrella10 shares his immediate thoughts after the #USMNT draw Australia in Group D of the 2026 World Cup draw. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3LkLIhDpqA — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 5, 2025

“Take nothing away from the Socceroos,” Grella added at the time. “They have always been competitive and good. But they stumbled a little bit through qualifying, they were not so impressive, and this is an amazing first team to have for the U.S.”

To this American observer, it seems like a nuanced take. There were any number of terrifying European or South American countries, with true finals ambitions, that the United States could have faced instead. The United States, at the time of the draw, had just beaten Australia in a friendly. Calling them a layup can reasonably be seen as harsh, but Grella didn’t just leave it at that; he explained his reasoning.

This is not the opinion of many Australians, who believe that Grella is unfairly underestimating the quality of the Australian national team.

“Soccer pundits (in the U.S.), it seems like the one with the most outrageous statement is the one that gets the most work opportunities and the most airtime and the most clicks,” said Australian Mark Schwarzer, who also works for Paramount+ and has shared a desk with Grella, to Football 360 Today.

“Being dismissed as a ‘layup’ really rankled (us) immediately,” David Weiner, journalist and co-founder of Football360 AU, told The Athletic. “It immediately stoked the fire in December that this would be box-office buildup for six months.”

Grella was feeling the heat from Australian commentators and appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to respond.

“I was going to come on here and say some nice stuff about them, but now the fan base has gone a little too far,” Grella noted.

“They’ve never won anything,” Grella added.

That was too far for Fox Sports Australia, which noted in its write-up of the incident that Australia won the 2015 Asian Cup.

While Australians may be up in arms about these comments, they have yet to seriously make news in the United States.

That could be seen in USMNT players’ responses to questions about the controversy.

“No, it’s not a layup,” said midfielder Tyler Adams. “If anything, it’s going to be one of the most difficult games that we play.”

“They’re a young team that has a lot of fight, a lot of grit and a lot of hunger, just like us,” said winger Timothy Weah to Laken Litman of Fox Sports United States. “We respect them in the same way that we respect any other opponent.”

While the rivalry may not be felt by most Americans, that doesn’t mean that Australia-United States won’t have some fireworks on Friday afternoon.