All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Round 5
Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:26 a.m. (Thursday)
College Football
With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
College Lacrosse
Women’s
Penn at Princeton — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
College Softball
Iowa at Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.
South Florida at Florida — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Knockout Round
Quarterfinal, Estadio Universitario, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, México
Tigres UANL vs. Seattle Sounders — FS2/Fox One/UniMás/TUDN, 8:56 p.m.
Quarterfinal, Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, State of México, México
Club Toluca vs. LA Galaxy — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.
Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.
Golf
Augusta National
The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt//Marty Smith//Jason Kelce
Par 3 Contest — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
Par 3 Contest — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.
Announcers: Holly Leadbetter/Roger Steele
Mornings at the Masters — YouTube, 9 a.m.
Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network/Paramount+, 9 a.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Matt Barrie/David Duval/Andy North/Curtis Strange
Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10 a.m.
Host: Laura Rutledge
Welcome to the Masters — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Michael Eaves/David Duval/Andy North//Jeff Darlington//Marty Smith
SportsCenter at the Masters Preview Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
2025 Masters Final Round — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Par 3 Contest Replay — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.
Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
Where It Lies: Van Cortlandt Park — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Cleveland — Royals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Mariners.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New York Yankees — NBC Sports California/Prime Video (New York), 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota — FS1/Fox One//Detroit SportsNet/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.
National League
San Diego at Pittsburgh — Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington — Cardinals.TV/Nationals.TV, 4 p.m.
Arizona at New York Mets — Dbacks.TV/SNY, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Marlins — Reds.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at Boston — MLB Network/Brewers.TV/NESN, 1:30 p.m.
Houston at Colorado — Space City Home Network/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Anaheim — BravesVision/FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay — Marquee Sports Network/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 4 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1/Fox zOne, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1/Fox One, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
NBA on ESPN Wednesday
Announcers: Dave Pasch/Doris Burke//Alyssa Lang
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WANF/Peachtree Sports Network//FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Rock Entertainment Sports Network/WUAB, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters
Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurts — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//KUNP//FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Kenny Smith/Brian Windhorst
NBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Altiude/KTVD/KUSA, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix — KFAA/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
NBA Playback — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
NBA G League Playoffs
Finals
Game 1, Novant Health Fieldhouse, Greensboro, NC
Stockton Kings at Greensboro Swarm — ESPNews/ESPN Unlimited, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL on TNT
Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers — TNT/truTV/HBO Max//MSG Network, 7 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at San José Sharks — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.
NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.
NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 1 a.m. (Thursday)
Wednesday Night Hockey
Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at San José Sharks — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.