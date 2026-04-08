Apr 9, 2025; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jena, wife of Brooks Koepka, carries their baby, Crew, during the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 5

Adelaide Crows vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:26 a.m. (Thursday)

College Football

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Penn at Princeton — ESPNU/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Iowa at Iowa — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Florida — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Cup

Knockout Round

Quarterfinal, Estadio Universitario, Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León, México

Tigres UANL vs. Seattle Sounders — FS2/Fox One/UniMás/TUDN, 8:56 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, State of México, México

Club Toluca vs. LA Galaxy — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Golf

Augusta National

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt//Marty Smith//Jason Kelce

Par 3 Contest — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

Par 3 Contest — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Holly Leadbetter/Roger Steele

Mornings at the Masters — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network/Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Matt Barrie/David Duval/Andy North/Curtis Strange

Wednesday at the Masters — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 10 a.m.

Host: Laura Rutledge

Welcome to the Masters — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Michael Eaves/David Duval/Andy North//Jeff Darlington//Marty Smith

SportsCenter at the Masters Preview Show — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

2025 Masters Final Round — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Par 3 Contest Replay — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 10 p.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Where It Lies: Van Cortlandt Park — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Royals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Mariners.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New York Yankees — NBC Sports California/Prime Video (New York), 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — FS1/Fox One//Detroit SportsNet/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

National League

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Cardinals.TV/Nationals.TV, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New York Mets — Dbacks.TV/SNY, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Marlins — Reds.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Boston — MLB Network/Brewers.TV/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado — Space City Home Network/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto — Spectrum SportsNet/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — BravesVision/FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay — Marquee Sports Network/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 4 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1/Fox zOne, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1/Fox One, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA on ESPN Wednesday

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Doris Burke//Alyssa Lang

Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/WANF/Peachtree Sports Network//FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Rock Entertainment Sports Network/WUAB, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurts — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//KUNP//FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Kenny Smith/Brian Windhorst

NBA Countdown — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Altiude/KTVD/KUSA, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix — KFAA/KPHE/KTVK, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NBA Playback — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Association — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League Playoffs

Finals

Game 1, Novant Health Fieldhouse, Greensboro, NC

Stockton Kings at Greensboro Swarm — ESPNews/ESPN Unlimited, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers — TNT/truTV/HBO Max//MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at San José Sharks — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at San José Sharks — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.