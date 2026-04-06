All Times Eastern
College Football
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
College Softball
Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
EFL Championship
Matchday 41
Ipswich Town vs. Birmingham City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.
Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.
Hull City vs. Coventry City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 30
Girona FC vs. Villarreal CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Cleveland — Royals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota — Detroit SportsNet/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Mariners.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at Miami — Reds.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh — Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington — Cardinals.TV/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
MLB on FS1
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto — FS1/Fox One//Spectrum SportsNet LA/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1/Fox One, 6 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1/Fox One, 10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay — Marquee Sports Network/Rays.TV, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston — Brewers.TV/NESN, 7 p.m.
Houston at Colorado — Space City Home Network/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Anaheim — BravesVision/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
Baseball: Beyond Belief — FS1/Fox One, 10:30 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
NBA
Peacock NBA Monday
Announcers: Michael Grady/Jordan Corenette/Austin Rivers
New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks — NBCSN/Peacock//MSG Network, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Brian Scalabrine/Evan Turner/Jalen Wilson/Dominique Wilkins
NBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 9:30 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Antonio — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver — KUNP/Altitude/KTVD, 9 p.m.
Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Playback — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
NFL Draft Daily — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.
Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.
Overreaction Monday — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.
Football America! — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
Prime Monday Night Hockey
Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey//Andi Petrillo
Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets — Prime Video (Canada)//Kraken Hockey Network (KONG)/Prime Video (Seattle), 7;30 p.m.
Announcers: Adnan Virk/Blake Bolden/Shane Hnidy
Prime Monday Night Hockey Pre-Game — Prime Video, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo — NHL Network/WXPX/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San José — Chicago Sports Network Plus/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
GR8TNESS — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
On the Fly: Chicago at San José/Nashville at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight
On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Serie A
Matchday 31
U.S. Lecce vs. Atalanta BC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.
Juventus vs. Genoa CFC — Paramount+, noon
SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Numbers Don’t Lie — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 9 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show– ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Born to Bowl: Episode 4 — HBO/HBO Max, 9 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:45 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)=
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.