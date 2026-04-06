Apr 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern



College Football

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 41

Ipswich Town vs. Birmingham City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Hull City vs. Coventry City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 30

Girona FC vs. Villarreal CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Royals.TV/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Detroit SportsNet/Twins.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Mariners.TV/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Miami — Reds.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Cardinals.TV/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

MLB on FS1

Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto — FS1/Fox One//Spectrum SportsNet LA/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1/Fox One, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1/Fox One, 10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Tampa Bay — Marquee Sports Network/Rays.TV, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston — Brewers.TV/NESN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Colorado — Space City Home Network/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — BravesVision/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Inside the Park — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Baseball: Beyond Belief — FS1/Fox One, 10:30 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

Peacock NBA Monday

Announcers: Michael Grady/Jordan Corenette/Austin Rivers

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks — NBCSN/Peacock//MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Brian Scalabrine/Evan Turner/Jalen Wilson/Dominique Wilkins

NBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver — KUNP/Altitude/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Playback — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Association — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Draft Daily — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 4 p.m.

Hey Rookie, Welcome to the NFL — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.

Overreaction Monday — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6:30 p.m.

Football America! — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey//Andi Petrillo

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets — Prime Video (Canada)//Kraken Hockey Network (KONG)/Prime Video (Seattle), 7;30 p.m.

Announcers: Adnan Virk/Blake Bolden/Shane Hnidy

Prime Monday Night Hockey Pre-Game — Prime Video, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo — NHL Network/WXPX/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San José — Chicago Sports Network Plus/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

GR8TNESS — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at San José/Nashville at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 31

U.S. Lecce vs. Atalanta BC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Juventus vs. Genoa CFC — Paramount+, noon

SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Numbers Don’t Lie — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show– ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Born to Bowl: Episode 4 — HBO/HBO Max, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)=