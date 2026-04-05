All Times Eastern
NCAA Women’s Tournament
National Championship
Mortgage Matchup Arena, Phoenix, AZ
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe
UCLA vs. South Carolina — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Final Four MegaCast
Announcers: Jess Sims/Katie Feeney/Ilona Maher/Natisha Hiedeman/Courtney Williams
Courtside at the Women’s Final Four live at the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.
Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike
NCAA Women’s Championship Special live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Championship Post Game Show live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
B1G Live: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
B1G Live: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nell Fortner/Mike Neighbors
SEC Now live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
Streaming
Announcers: Courtney Cronin/Ari Chambers/Monica McNutt
Countdown to the Women’s Championship live from the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN app/Facebook/YouTube, 2 p.m.
The Wrap-Up live from the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN app/Facebook/YouTube, approximately 6 p.m.
Radio
Announcers: Ryan Radke/Debbie Antonelli//Ros Gold-Onwude
UCLA vs. South Carolina — Westwood One NCAA Radio Network/Sirius XM, 3:30 p.m.
Announcers: J.B. Long/Kim Adams
NCAA Women’s Final Four Pregame Show — Westwood One NCAA Radio Network/Sirius XM, 2 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Championship Sunday
At the Buzzer: College Basketball Rewind — CBS, 3:30 p.m.
March Madness 360 live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Made for March — CBS, 4:30 p.m.
Made for March — CBS, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament
National Championship
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Lander vs. Gannon — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.
College Basketball Crown
Championship
T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV
Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma — Fox/Fox One, 5:30 p.m.
Announcers: Rob Stone/Casey Jacobsen/Donny Marshall
College Basketball Crown Pregame live from T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Fox/Fox One, 5 p.m.
College Basketball Crown Postgame live from T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Fox/Fox One, 7:30 p.m.
National Invitation Tournament
Championship Game
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Tulsa vs. Auburn — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.