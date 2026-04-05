South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley yells out at the referee during their NCAA Women’s Final Four semifinal game against the Connecticut Huskies at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 3, 2026.
By Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

NCAA Women’s Tournament
National Championship

Mortgage Matchup Arena, Phoenix, AZ
Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe
UCLA vs. South Carolina — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Final Four MegaCast
Announcers: Jess Sims/Katie Feeney/Ilona Maher/Natisha Hiedeman/Courtney Williams
Courtside at the Women’s Final Four live at the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike
NCAA Women’s Championship Special live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Championship Post Game Show live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
B1G Live: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nell Fortner/Mike Neighbors
SEC Now live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Streaming
Announcers: Courtney Cronin/Ari Chambers/Monica McNutt
Countdown to the Women’s Championship live from the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN app/Facebook/YouTube, 2 p.m.
The Wrap-Up live from the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN app/Facebook/YouTube, approximately 6 p.m.

Radio
Announcers: Ryan Radke/Debbie Antonelli//Ros Gold-Onwude
UCLA vs. South Carolina — Westwood One NCAA Radio Network/Sirius XM, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: J.B. Long/Kim Adams
NCAA Women’s Final Four Pregame Show — Westwood One NCAA Radio Network/Sirius XM, 2 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Championship Sunday

At the Buzzer: College Basketball Rewind — CBS, 3:30 p.m.
March Madness 360 live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
Made for March — CBS, 4:30 p.m.
Made for March — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament
National Championship

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Lander vs. Gannon — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Crown
Championship

T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV
Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma — Fox/Fox One, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Casey Jacobsen/Donny Marshall
College Basketball Crown Pregame live from T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Fox/Fox One, 5 p.m.
College Basketball Crown Postgame live from T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Fox/Fox One, 7:30 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament
Championship Game

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
Tulsa vs. Auburn — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

About Ken Fang

Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.

He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.

Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.

View all posts by Ken Fang