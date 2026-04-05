South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley yells out at the referee during their NCAA Women’s Final Four semifinal game against the Connecticut Huskies at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 3, 2026.

All Times Eastern

NCAA Women’s Tournament

National Championship

Mortgage Matchup Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco/Rebecca Lobo//Holly Rowe

UCLA vs. South Carolina — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Final Four MegaCast

Announcers: Jess Sims/Katie Feeney/Ilona Maher/Natisha Hiedeman/Courtney Williams

Courtside at the Women’s Final Four live at the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Christine Williamson/Andraya Carter/Chiney Ogwumike

NCAA Women’s Championship Special live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Championship Post Game Show live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Pregame — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Postgame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Alyssa Lang/Nell Fortner/Mike Neighbors

SEC Now live from Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Streaming

Announcers: Courtney Cronin/Ari Chambers/Monica McNutt

Countdown to the Women’s Championship live from the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN app/Facebook/YouTube, 2 p.m.

The Wrap-Up live from the Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ — ESPN app/Facebook/YouTube, approximately 6 p.m.

Radio

Announcers: Ryan Radke/Debbie Antonelli//Ros Gold-Onwude

UCLA vs. South Carolina — Westwood One NCAA Radio Network/Sirius XM, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: J.B. Long/Kim Adams

NCAA Women’s Final Four Pregame Show — Westwood One NCAA Radio Network/Sirius XM, 2 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Championship Sunday

At the Buzzer: College Basketball Rewind — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

March Madness 360 live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Made for March — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

Made for March — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament

National Championship

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Lander vs. Gannon — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Crown

Championship

T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Kristina Pink

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma — Fox/Fox One, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Casey Jacobsen/Donny Marshall

College Basketball Crown Pregame live from T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Fox/Fox One, 5 p.m.

College Basketball Crown Postgame live from T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV — Fox/Fox One, 7:30 p.m.

National Invitation Tournament

Championship Game

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Tulsa vs. Auburn — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.