All Times Eastern
College Baseball
Men’s
St. John’s at Rutgers — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
Hawai’i at UCLA — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 9 p.m.
College Basketball
The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
ACC Network Basketball Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
Always College Football — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
Inside College Football: Draft Special: First Round Preview — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
College Golf
Women’s
SEC Women’s Golf Championship
Match Play Final, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL
Auburn vs. Tennessee — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10 a.m.
Coupe de France
Knockout Round
Semi-Final, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France
RC Lens vs. Toulouse FC — FS2/Fox One, 3 p.m.
Cycling
UCI World Tour
La Flèche Wallonne — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
EFL Championship
Matchday 44
Leicester City vs. Hull City — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 33
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.
Premier League: Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.
Golf
The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Eye on Golf With Shotgun Start — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Celebrity Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 33
Athletic Club Bilbao vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.
RCD Mallorca vs. Valenica CF — ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Girona FC vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.
LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.
LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
MLB
American League
MLB on TBS Tuesday
New York Yankees at Boston — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//YES/NESNplus, 6:45 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.
MLB Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland — Space City Home Network/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Mariners.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Miami — Cardinals.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington — BravesVision/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado — Padres.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay — Reds.TV/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit — Brewers.TV/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York Mets — Twins.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Texas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Arizona — Chicago Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
Host: Brian Kenny
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
The Just Baseball Show — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.
Host: Abby Labar
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBA Playoffs
Conference Quarterfinals
Eastern Conference
Game 2, TD Garden Boston, MA
Announcers: Jason Benetti/Robbie Hummel//Jordan Cornette
Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — NBCSN/Peacock, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)
Western Conference
Game 2, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX
Announcers: Mike Tirico/Reggie Miller//Zora Stephenson
Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.
Game 2, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA
Announcers: Terry Gannon/Jamal Crawford//Ashley ShahAhmadi
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers — NBC/Peacock, 10:30 p.m.
Announcers: Maria Taylor/Carmelo Anthony/Vince Carter/Tracy McGrady
NBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 6 p.m.
NBA Showtime — Peacock, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Basketcast — NBA TV, noon
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: Philadelphia vs. Boston: Game 2 — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: Portland vs. San Antonio: Game 2 — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
The Association: Postgame: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Game 2 — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon
First Draft. — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
NFL Draft Daily — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs
Conference Quarterfinals
Eastern Conference
Game 2, Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL
Announcers — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited: John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas
Montréal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//WXPX, 7 p.m. (Montréal leads series 1-0)
Game 2, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
Announcers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited: Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro//Leah Hextall
Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2//NESN/MSG Western New York, 7:30 p.m. (Buffalo leads series 1-0)
Western Conference
Game 2, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV
Announcers — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited: Roxy Bernstein/Kevin Weekes//Sportsnet/CBC: Harnarayan Singh/John Garrett//Dan Murphy
Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports 2//KUPX/Scripps Sports, 9:30 p.m. (Vegas leads series 1-0)
Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO
Announcers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited: Bob Wischusen/Erik Johnson//Stormy Buonantony
Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports//FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Altitude, 10 p.m.
NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.
NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.
Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban/Arda Öcal
The Point — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.
Host: Arda Öcal
In the Crease — ESPN+, approximately 12:45 a.m. (Wednesday)
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
PWHL
New York Sirens at Toronto Sceptres — Scripps Sports Network/YouTube/MSG Network/Prime Video (Canada), 7 p.m.
Montréal Victoire at Vancouver Goldeneyes — Scripps Sports Network/Prime Video (Canada), 10 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, noon
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Fighting Tiger — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 a.m.
All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.