Apr 19, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) tries to block a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) during the second period in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Men’s

St. John’s at Rutgers — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Missouri — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.

Hawai’i at UCLA — Big Ten Network/Fox One, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

ACC Network Basketball Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

Always College Football — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: First Round Preview — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Golf

Women’s

SEC Women’s Golf Championship

Match Play Final, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, FL

Auburn vs. Tennessee — SEC Network/ESPN Unlimited, 10 a.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Semi-Final, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens, France

RC Lens vs. Toulouse FC — FS2/Fox One, 3 p.m.

Cycling

UCI World Tour

La Flèche Wallonne — NBCSN/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

EFL Championship

Matchday 44

Leicester City vs. Hull City — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Premier League: Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

5 Clubs With Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Eye on Golf With Shotgun Start — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Celebrity Skills Challenge — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 33

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Valenica CF — ESPN+, 12:55 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Girona FC vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.

LaLiga Highlight Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB

American League

MLB on TBS Tuesday

New York Yankees at Boston — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//YES/NESNplus, 6:45 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.

MLB Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — Space City Home Network/CleGuardians.TV, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN/Royals.TV, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Mariners.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Miami — Cardinals.TV/Marlins.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — BravesVision/Nationals.TV, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Padres.TV/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay — Reds.TV/Rays.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit — Brewers.TV/Detroit SportsNet, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Mets — Twins.TV/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Texas — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona — Chicago Sports Network/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Phillips/Eduardo Pérez/Xavier Scruggs

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Robert Flores/Lauren Shehadi/Mark DaRosa

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Host: Brian Kenny

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

The Just Baseball Show — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Harold Reynolds/Dan Plesac

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network/MLB.TV, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB.TV, 10 p.m.

Host: Abby Labar

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, TD Garden Boston, MA

Announcers: Jason Benetti/Robbie Hummel//Jordan Cornette

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — NBCSN/Peacock, 7 p.m. (Boston leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Reggie Miller//Zora Stephenson

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio — NBC/Peacock, 8 p.m.

Game 2, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Jamal Crawford//Ashley ShahAhmadi

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers — NBC/Peacock, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Carmelo Anthony/Vince Carter/Tracy McGrady

NBA Showtime — NBCSN/Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Showtime — Peacock, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Basketcast — NBA TV, noon

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Shot Clock: Best Games of the Night — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

The Association: Postgame: Philadelphia vs. Boston: Game 2 — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

The Association: Postgame: Portland vs. San Antonio: Game 2 — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Association: Postgame: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Game 2 — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, noon

First Draft. — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Draft Daily — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Conference Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference

Game 2, Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, FL

Announcers — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited: John Buccigross/AJ Mleczko//Sportsnet/CBC: Chris Cuthbert/Craig Simpson//Kyle Bukauskas

Montréal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports//WXPX, 7 p.m. (Montréal leads series 1-0)

Game 2, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Announcers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited: Mike Monaco/Ray Ferraro//Leah Hextall

Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports 2//NESN/MSG Western New York, 7:30 p.m. (Buffalo leads series 1-0)

Western Conference

Game 2, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited: Roxy Bernstein/Kevin Weekes//Sportsnet/CBC: Harnarayan Singh/John Garrett//Dan Murphy

Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet/CBC/TVA Sports 2//KUPX/Scripps Sports, 9:30 p.m. (Vegas leads series 1-0)

Game 2, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited: Bob Wischusen/Erik Johnson//Stormy Buonantony

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited//Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports//FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/Altitude, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban/Arda Öcal

The Point — ESPN2/ESPN Unlimited, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Host: Arda Öcal

In the Crease — ESPN+, approximately 12:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

New York Sirens at Toronto Sceptres — Scripps Sports Network/YouTube/MSG Network/Prime Video (Canada), 7 p.m.

Montréal Victoire at Vancouver Goldeneyes — Scripps Sports Network/Prime Video (Canada), 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, noon

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN/Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV/FanDuel Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Fighting Tiger — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 a.m.

All Access the ACC Life — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

All the Smoke Dugout — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Pushing the Odds with Matt Perrault — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Madrid Open, La Caja Mágica, Madrid, Spain

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)