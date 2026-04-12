All Times Eastern
The Masters
Final Round
Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA
Announcers: Shane Bacon/Michael Breed/Brian Crowell/Billy Kratzert/Johnson Wagner
Featured Groups — ESPN+/Paramount+/Prime Video/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 10:15 a.m.
Announcers: Dave Flemming/Scott Verplank
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — ESPN/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)+, 10:30 a.m.
Announcers: Grant Boone/Mark Immelman
Amen Corner — ESPN+/Paramount+/Prime Video/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 11:45 a.m.
Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Geoff Ogilvy/Smylie Kaufman//John Wood/Michael Breed
Inside Amen Corner — Prime Video/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 11:45 a.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Andrew Catalon/Colt Knost/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis
Main Coverage — Paramount+/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 11:55 a.m.
Announcers: Iona Stephen/Ned Michaels/Geoff Ogilvy
Holes 15 & 16 — ESPN+/Paramount+/Prime Video/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 12:30 p.m.
Announcers: Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Andrew Catalon/Colt Knost/Frank Nobilo//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Balionis
Main Coverage — CBS/Paramount+/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 2 p.m.
Green Jacket Presentation Ceremony — Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org), 7:30 p.m.
3rd Round Primetime Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Pre-Round, Studio Shows and Specials
Announcers: Damon Hack/Anna Jackson/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III/Jamie Diaz/Brad Faxon/Jim Furyk/Smylie Kaufman/Ryan Lavner/Eamon Lynch/Paige Mackenzie/Arron Oberholser//Kira K. Dixon//Rex Hoggard//Todd Lewis//Ryan Lavner//Steve Burkowski//Amy Rogers
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Announcers: Holly Leadbetter/Roger Steele
Mornings at the Masters — Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/YouTube, 9 a.m.
Announcers: Kelly Tilghman/Michael Breed/Brian Crowell/Iona Stephen//Amanda Balionis
Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network/Masters Live (Masters app/Masters.org)/Prime Video, 10 a.m.
1986 — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.
Masters Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: McIlroy’s Masterpiece — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.
2026 Masters In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.
Masters Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Paul McGinley/Brad Faxon/Jim Furyk//Steve Sands//Kira K. Dixon
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, following CBS’ coverage
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.