Credit: All City/KCSN

AllCity Network is expanding again.

The digital-first local sports content company with properties in Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, and Phoenix on Thursday announced a partnership with the KC Sports Network in Kansas City. AllCity will be the exclusive sales representative for KCSN, while the two companies also collaborate on content and distribution.

The deal marks AllCity’s first entry into a new market since August 2024, though it appears KCSN will continue to run its own editorial and production operations.

“We’ve followed KCSN since its inception in 2021 and have always been big fans of their community-first, multi-platform approach,” said AllCity CEO Brandon Spano in a press release.

“We are incredibly proud that they’ve trusted us to represent and grow the brand. The alignment with All City’s own content and monetization model is obvious, and we’re excited to bring another great sports city to the market alongside All City’s existing portfolio.”

KCSN has a YouTube channel with nearly 33,000 subscribers, which largely covers the Kansas City Chiefs, and about 20,000 subscribers on a Substack website with broader coverage of preps, colleges, and pro teams. The outlet’s written coverage spans from local high-school sports to the Chiefs and Royals to Kansas, Kansas State, and Missouri athletics.

Local AllCity outlets primarily create live content for YouTube. The outlets also run membership programs and websites. The company has been able to poach high-profile talent, including PHLY’s Anthony Gargano and DLLS’ Marc Stein. Some of AllCity’s top shows, such as its CHGO Bears Podcast and PHLY Flyers Podcast, routinely rank among the most-consumed in the industry.

However, AllCity has undergone several rounds of layoffs in recent years. An expansion into national sports podcasts landed somewhat flat. After raising nearly $10 million in a funding round in November 2023, Spano said he wanted to double the company’s size. But AllCity has not launched a new local outlet in two years.