The lines keep blurring between ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reporting news and giving opinions.

Schefter, who often joins the network’s pregame shows as well as daytime programs like Get Up and The Pat McAfee Show, has been fluctuating between those roles more and more in recent years. Now, amid the prolonged departure of Brock Purdy from the San Francisco lineup, Schefter is frustrating 49ers fans by concocting a supposed quarterback debate in the Bay.

During a routine news hit on Sunday, Schefter reported that Purdy is expected back next week against the Arizona Cardinals after missing eight games due to turf toe.

As SF Gate noted, Schefter’s reporting on Purdy’s recovery mirrored that of his ESPN colleague Jeremy Fowler as well as most 49ers beat reporters.

The lone difference in Schefter’s reporting compared with those others was in the context of his quote.

“The 49ers keep saying they’re hopeful that Brock Purdy will be back next week. Well, they’re hopeful he’ll be back next week at Arizona, but in the interim, Mac Jones continues starting, continues playing well, and today he gets a huge matchup against the Los Angeles Rams,” Schefter said.

“If he happens to win that game, can’t imagine you’re taking him off the field at Arizona even though they are hopeful to have back Purdy then.”

Of course, Jones and the 49ers did not beat the Rams. Despite another strong showing from Jones, San Francisco lost by a whopping 16 points, as L.A. and Seattle start to run away with the NFC West.

None of that matters as much as Schefter’s choice to add his own perspective into the news hit pregame on Sunday NFL Countdown. Because of the nature of his job, fans will hang on to each word he says. If Schefter personally believes, as a matter of opinion, that San Francisco ought to stick with Jones if he keeps playing well, that’s no problem. The issue comes when, as part of a segment in which he is wearing his insider hat, he states that opinion.

If the nugget about Jones remaining the starter once Purdy returns is in fact based upon Schefter’s reporting, then his job is to clarify that. Leaving it hanging gives fans a hazy understanding of the situation and blurs the lines between news and opinion.

Even with the strange nature of an insider’s job, people like Schefter are among the only ones still doing hard reporting inside ESPN’s walls. To abdicate that responsibility, even in subtle ways like this, leaves fans confused and looking elsewhere for accurate information.