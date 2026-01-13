Screengrab via X

Aaron Rodgers may have went out with a whimper on the field, but he made sure to go out much more strongly at his postgame press conference.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were blown out by the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs by a 30-6 final score, leading Mike Tomlin to the inglorious honor of tying Marvin Lewis for the most consecutive playoff losses at seven.

Rodgers was no match for the stifling Texans defense throughout the game, culminating in two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a sack-fumble and pick six. The veteran quarterback finished the game just 17-33 for 146 yards and a 14.3 QBR.

With speculation running rampant about whether or not the 42 year-old will come back and play another season, Aaron Rodgers addressed it as only he knows how at his postgame press conference. Airing his own grievances.

First came gripes about the media, one of his favorite punching bags, talking about Tomlin being on the hot seat and potentially being relieved of his duties, saying that that the “experts” on both social media and television are “an absolute joke.”

Aaron Rodgers sounds off on coaching “hot seat” rumors (Mike Tomlin, Matt LaFleur): “The validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what the hell they’re talking about. To me, that’s an absolute joke…” 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/NwoZfUyEo7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 13, 2026

Then Aaron Rodgers found a way to take a veiled shot at another one of his favorite targets in the New York Jets, who he played for before joining the Steelers last offseason. Rodgers’ vendetta and bizarre obsession with the Jets is well documented. But the fact that he found the time to take a dig after a poor performance in what could be his final NFL game truly says it all.

“There’s only a few very special places in the league that have the tradition, the town, the organization, and I’m thankful to have played for two of them.” Rodgers with one last jab at the #Jets. pic.twitter.com/ALGm2i6XOc — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 13, 2026

Finally, Rodgers ended the press conference frustrated after getting multiple questions about Mike Tomlin and his future. He used a profanity in addressing a reporter’s question and then hastily walked off the podium.

After giving a lengthy answer in support of Mike Tomlin, Aaron Rodgers was asked another Tomlin question… “I’ve talked extensively about how I feel about Mike … and I just did in that fu**ing answer.” And bye. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/u7hIwzWuea — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2026

If the last image of Aaron Rodgers as an NFL quarterback is taking his ball and going home after blasting the media and the Jets after failing to get the job done on the field, it’s certainly a fitting end.