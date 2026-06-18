Credit: Barstool Sports

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Kevin Clancy (KFC) of Barstool Sports.

They discuss a wide range of topics including the New York Knicks breaking their 53-year championship drought, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, James Dolan, Barstool Sports, youth sports, Dave Portnoy, and more.

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Here’s the full breakdown:

-02:18: Feeling of winning first championship as a fan

-09:08: Experiencing Knicks championship with your kids

-14:18: The Dolan/Mamdani/Trump effect

-21:16: Brunson vs. Wemby

-34:30: Has the perception of James Dolan changed?

-39:31: Creating Barstool content with kids/Youth sports

-46:06: Payout from Barstool

-50:34: Relationship with Dave Portnoy

Thanks for listening.

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