On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Kevin Clancy (KFC) of Barstool Sports.
They discuss a wide range of topics including the New York Knicks breaking their 53-year championship drought, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, James Dolan, Barstool Sports, youth sports, Dave Portnoy, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
-02:18: Feeling of winning first championship as a fan
-09:08: Experiencing Knicks championship with your kids
-14:18: The Dolan/Mamdani/Trump effect
-21:16: Brunson vs. Wemby
-34:30: Has the perception of James Dolan changed?
-39:31: Creating Barstool content with kids/Youth sports
-46:06: Payout from Barstool
-50:34: Relationship with Dave Portnoy
Thanks for listening.
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About Brandon Contes
Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com