Photo Credit: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Caitlin Clark showed the ability to handle anyone last season as a WNBA rookie. Can she do the same one-on-one with David Letterman?

The transcendent basketball star will appear on an upcoming episode of Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which debuts April 8.

There’s certainly plenty of fertile ground for Letterman to cover in the interview. Clark’s sensational WNBA rookie season is sure to come up. There’s also her rivalry with Angel Reese and the racial elements of her stardom, resulting in her controversial comments about white privilege.

Netflix released a trailer Monday that highlighted some less controversial topics, such as how Clark learned to play basketball, and her competitiveness.

“Do you have to win everything?” Letterman asked. “You got to win Halloween, bring home the most candy?”

“I loved Halloween,” Clark said. “When we trick-or-treated in Des Moines growing up, I would be so sweaty under my costume because I would be in a dead sprint from house to house. I had to have the most candy. That’s how I operated.”

“So you’re still like that?” Letterman prompted.

“Well, I don’t trick-or-treat anymore,” Clark responded, drawing big laughs from the audience.

David Letterman will interview WNBA star Caitlin Clark in an upcoming episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Coming April 8. pic.twitter.com/rWaHyDh6Bu — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2025



Letterman’s show is in its fifth season, and he’s featured a wide variety of guests including Charles Barkley, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kevin Durant, Robert Downey Jr. and Jerry Seinfeld.