Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Netflix has been all about signing deals to broadcast the biggest sporting events. And while its next move might not be landing the Super Bowl, it has added a longstanding classic event of cable television – the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Your definition of a dog show as a “sporting event” may vary, but if you’d like to classify it as such, then the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show exists only behind the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks on the list of the longest-held continuous sporting events in the United States of America. It dates all the way back to 1887.

The streamer announced that it will showcase the event for the first time in February 2027 with the 151st edition.

Now, Westminster is entering a new era. For the first time ever, Netflix will stream the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show live from New York City in February 2027, with Best in Breed competitions streaming live on Tudum and the Masters Agility Championship taped for a later broadcast. The 151st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, 2027, with daytime breed and agility events held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and evening group judging and Best in Show hosted at Madison Square Garden. “Following the momentum of Westminster’s historic 150th event earlier this year, we are thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter with Netflix as our media partner,” said Dr. Donald Sturz, president of the Westminster Kennel Club. “Bringing the Westminster Dog Show to Netflix not only expands the reach of this iconic event, but also introduces the sport of dogs to new audiences around the world.”

Netflix also described the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show as “the Super Bowl, Met Gala, Olympics, and Broadway opening night of the dog world, all rolled into one.”

Although it may not come to mind at first, the dog show was one of the first sporting events that was a true tentpole of cable television. It aired on USA Network from 1984 to 2016 until Fox Sports won the rights for ten years afterward. One of the great traditions in all of cable was the Westminster Dog Show pre-empting Monday Night Raw. Now they are incredibly reunited together once again.

You just know Netflix is frothing at the mouth to cross-promote the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and Raw now that they have them under one roof. But the only thing we know for sure is that Netflix will find some way for Bert Kreischer to show up and parade some dogs around.