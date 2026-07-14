Credit: Netflix

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby is on Netflix, and quite predictably, that’s led to Netflix going all in to promote its additional current and future content offerings. And with The Hawk — a Netflix comedy series starring Will Ferrell as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins — set to premiere on July 16, Netflix even had the show’s stars on hand to provide commentary during the Home Run Derby player introductions.

Ferrell, Luke Wilson, and Jimmy Tatro sat at a desk on the field offering random commentary as Home Run Derby participants were introduced on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. And for much of this time, legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer was introducing players at the same time, so the commentary clashed.

It was hard to even understand what Ferrell, Wilson, and Tatro were saying at times, with the commentary basically just serving as racket for Netflix viewers.

The MLB Home Run Derby player introductions feature all of Michael Buffer, Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson, and Jimmy Tatro offering commentary. #Netflix #HRDerbypic.twitter.com/PhlcgCIPru https://t.co/ZCYPUqkDDi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 14, 2026

god the “comedy” during the Home Run Derby intros was brutal but this might be the worst of them all pic.twitter.com/rBCzmpeDsT — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) July 14, 2026

Will Ferrell introducing Bryce Harper at the #HRDerby: “The Liberty Bell comes and takes photos of HIM” pic.twitter.com/uqQrVlEINo — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2026

Even for fans of Ferrell and friends, this was a hard listen that felt very forced as an obvious promotional tactic for an upcoming Netflix series.

Here’s a look at how Netflix viewers reacted to the commentary from Ferrell, Wilson, and Tatro to open the Home Run Derby:

Maybe I’m way off, but I don’t think the Will Ferrell-Luke Wilson thing is working at all. (Honestly, I get the sense that *they* also know it isn’t working.) — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) July 14, 2026

Love Will Ferrell, but we don’t need him here and can’t hear him on the broadcast. Cross promotion has it limits. — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) July 14, 2026

Will Ferrell and company may want to say something funny — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 14, 2026

I can’t believe Netflix ruined the Home Run Derby and Will Ferrell in the first 10 minutes. https://t.co/xp7ZHGa5An — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 14, 2026

This was a difficult watch. Just bad. I like these guys, but this was an awkward fit. I just don’t know if all this extra stuff is needed. Idk. Maybe I’m just lame. https://t.co/RmLhEMrkNT — Claiborne Snowden (@Clay_sno) July 14, 2026

This is the first Home Run Derby broadcast for Netflix (in year one of a three-year media rights agreement with MLB), and it didn’t get off to a great start.