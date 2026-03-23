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Netflix is pulling out all the stops for Opening Night.

On Monday, the streamer announced that WWE tag team champions and twin brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso will appear as special guests on its Yankees-Giants broadcast on Wednesday, March 25. At this point, it might be easier to list who isn’t involved in Wednesday’s broadcast.

The Usos are pulling up to Opening Night 🔥 @WWE Superstars Jey & Jimmy Uso will be special guests on #OpeningNight — the first-ever @MLB game on Netflix. LIVE on Netflix March 25. Special coverage starts at 7PM ET | 4PM PT. pic.twitter.com/09214qvc7d — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 23, 2026

As for who is, Matt Vasgersian will be on the call for the game, alongside CC Sabathia and Hunter Pence in the booth. Elle Duncan — who left ESPN in December to become Netflix’s first full-time sports broadcaster — anchors the studio desk alongside Albert Pujols and Anthony Rizzo. Lauren Shehadi, a fixture on MLB Network’s morning programming since the network launched in 2009, reports from the field. Barry Bonds — the all-time home run leader who spent the final 15 seasons of his career with the Giants — will also be a studio analyst, with Netflix filling McCovey Cove with 73 kayaks in honor of his record-setting 2001 season. Jameis Winston and Bert Kreischer are also in as special guests, for some reason.

That approach makes sense when you understand what Wednesday actually is. Netflix landed Opening Night when ESPN and MLB mutually opted out of their deal after the 2025 season, with the standalone primetime opener — the first such leadoff game since 2015 — among the notable assets that changed hands in the subsequent round of negotiations. The streamer’s three-year deal, produced in partnership with MLB Network, covers only three events per season: Opening Night, the Home Run Derby, and the Field of Dreams Game. Every broadcast has to be a statement, and Netflix is treating this one accordingly, the same way it treated the Christmas Day NFL games as a proof of concept for what the platform could do with live sports.