Untold V4

On Monday, Netflix released a trailer for the fourth volume of its Untold sports docuseries.

This series consists of just three features, previously announced in July. The subjects this time around are Steve McNair, Connor Stalions, and Hope Solo.

Here’s the trailer:

Here are the premiere dates of the three films.

UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair, August 20

UNTOLD: Sign Stealer, August 27

UNTOLD: Hope Solo vs U.S. Soccer, September 3

Of the three, The Murder of Air McNair is probably the most interesting, given its status as a true crime (though not an unsolved mystery, which could have nudged it onto another Netflix series), property. I’m curious about how the Solo doc will play out, given how long she’s seemingly been out of the spotlight following her fall from grace. As for Sign Stealer, we’re still pretty close to the original scandal last year and learned a lot about it, so I’m wondering how much more can be revealed.

As a property, Untold has been hit-and-miss over its first three volumes, with most of the ire directed toward the Urban Meyer Florida Gators era Swamp Kings multi-part feature from last year. Ultimately, Untold hasn’t been able to consistently fulfill the high expectations set for it going in, let alone been able to match ESPN’s acclaimed 30 for 30 docuseries.