The “Untold” series of sports documentaries on Netflix.

Netflix is gearing up to release three more installments in its Untold sports-documentary series from Chapman Way and Maclain Way. The new standalone installments will release on the streamer’s platform weekly starting Aug. 25.

Untold: The Testimony of Vince Young, directed by John Henion, will explore the legacy of former Texas and NFL quarterback Vince Young and will be the first to reach the streamer.

The synopsis reads:

“After delivering one of the greatest performances in Rose Bowl history, Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young was the NFL’s next big thing, and for a while, he was. But a career riddled by injuries, conflict and sudden loss tells a far more complicated story than the highlight reels ever showed.”

The following week, viewers will be able to watch Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly, directed by the Way brothers themselves and serving as a peek behind the curtains on Rachel Gunn, AKA Raygun, a breakdancer at the 2024 Paris Olympics who went viral after her performances failed to pass the eye test and resulted in intense scrutiny and speculation on how she earned her spot in the Olympics.

“Nobody, least of all Rachael Gunn, expected to be an Olympian. But as Raygun’s performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral overnight, so did an avalanche of memes, misinformation and conspiracy theories questioning how she ever got there.”

The final new installment, Untold Mr. T: I Pity the Fool, will release on September 8. Directed by Scott Weintrob, this installment will explore the rise of the actor and retired wrestler Mr. T.

“Before the gold chains, mohawk and Hollywood fame of The A-Team and Rocky III, there was Laurence Tureaud. This is the extraordinary origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment — Mr. T.”

The Untold series has garnered a reputation for making sports documentaries and docuseries that prioritize access over analysis, casting controversial subjects in more favorable lights than more authentic retellings might portray. Recent installments, such as Shooting Guards, have taken strides in the right direction. On Aug. 25, fans will find out if Netflix plans to recommit to telling the epic stories that made fans tune in to begin with.