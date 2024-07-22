Syndication: Nashville

The fourth volume of Netflix’s Untold docuseries will premiere in August with three new features, focusing on Steve McNair, Connor Stalions, and Hope Solo.

Per a release from Netflix, The Murder of Air McNair premieres on August 20, with Sign Stealer following on August 27 and Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer on September 3.

Trailers are not yet available, but Netflix did release summaries of each feature.

The 2009 murder of Steve “Air” McNair, best known for his exciting run to the Super Bowl a decade earlier with the Tennessee Titans, and the unanswered questions still surrounding his death.

The alleged 2023 sign-stealing scheme in Michigan, told directly by viral villain Connor Stalions, who forever changed college football thanks to his role in the scandal.

The life and times of US soccer icon Hope Solo, who unpacks the unique mix of glory and scandal that accompanied her rise to fame — fame that transcended her sport over two tumultuous decades.

The McNair murder was previously spotlighted by Sports Illustrated’s true crime division in the multi-part Fall of a Titan podcast series.

Of the three, I’d be most pessimistic about the Stalions doc, given that the whole sign-stealing scandal took place less than a year ago. We’re still so close to the initial event, and the content usually suffers in those situations.

The Murder of Air McNair is directed by Rodney Lucas and Taylor Alexander. Micah Brown (of 30 for 30’s Chuck & Tito and Prime Video’s Coach Prime fame) directed Sign Stealer, and Nina Meredith directed Hope Solo vs U.S. Soccer.

Last year, the third volume of Untold consisted of four films, including the heavily hyped four-part Swamp Kings about Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators.

