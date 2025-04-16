Credit: Netflix

Nearly 16 years after the infamous locker room incident in which Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas and teammate Javaris Crittenton pointed firearms at each other, Netflix is giving it the Untold treatment.

In a trailer released on Tuesday, Netflix revealed that one of the three upcoming episodes of its Untold series will document Arenas’ and Crittenton’s beef that resulted in both players receiving season-ending suspensions after they pulled guns on each other on Christmas Eve, 2009.

The episode, aptly titled “Shooting Guards,” features sit-down interviews with both Arenas and Crittenton. The latter was recently released from prison after serving 10 years after pleading guilty to murder charges in 2011.

After Arenas’ NBA career fizzled out in 2012, he reemerged over 10 years later as a media figure, launching the popular Gil’s Arena podcast.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that one of Netflix’s three Untold episodes will center around Brett Favre’s numerous off-field scandals both during and after his playing career.

The Netflix series has come under scrutiny in the past for producing what amount to puff pieces that rehabilitate their principal characters. No doubt, many will be closely monitoring how the series portrays Crittenton, and whether the ex-con is portrayed in a sympathetic light.

Untold returns to Netflix on May 6, and will release one episode per week from there on out.