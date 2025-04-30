Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube.

Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming addition to its Untold series, Untold: The Fall of Favre.

The trailer was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. While plenty of the Untold documentaries have been lopsided, telling favorable versions of their controversial subjects, the trailer for The Fall of Favre appears to be the opposite.

Included in the trailer were references to his sexual misconduct scandal that occurred with New York Jets employee Jenn Sterger during Favre’s lone season with the team. There were also significant mention of the Mississippi Welfare Funds scandal. Included in the trailer were Sterger, longtime NFL writer Peter King and former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, among others.

“Champion. MVP. Hall of Famer. But that’s not the whole story,” the caption for the trailer said. Untold: The Fall of Favre digs into Brett Favre’s controversial career, the dark side of sports stardom, and the scandals that marred his legacy.”

Champion. MVP. Hall of Famer. But that’s not the whole story. Untold: The Fall of Favre digs into Brett Favre’s controversial career, the dark side of sports stardom, and the scandals that marred his legacy. Premiering May 20. pic.twitter.com/6RU6IGVx1Q — Netflix (@netflix) April 29, 2025

Untold: The Fall of Favre will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, May 20.