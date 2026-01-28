Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As Netflix continues to increase its presence in the world of sports, boxing has proven to be one of its biggest draws.

And on April 11, the streaming giant will offer another star-studded fight, with Tyson Fury coming out of retirement to face Arslanbek Makhmudov in what will mark Netflix’s first live event to take place in the United Kingdom.

“Excited to be back,” Fury, who last fought in December 2024, said in a release. “Heart’s always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!”

Added Netflix vice president of sports Gabe Spitzer: “I have long admired Tyson Fury as one of the most resilient and captivating boxers of his generation. His career has been defined by beating the odds, and there is an undeniable electricity whenever he fights. We are incredibly excited to see him come out of retirement for this massive homecoming, and we love giving our members a front-row seat to the next chapter of the Gypsy King’s legacy.”

Tyson Fury is coming home. TYSON FURY vs. ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV. Saturday April 11 from the United Kingdom — and LIVE only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ib7KjT3xIt — Netflix (@netflix) January 28, 2026

The event will be presented by Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh, along with Sela and The Ring. Alalshikh has become a major figure in the world of combat sports in recent years, with Saudi Arabia routinely hosting and presenting the sport’s biggest fights, as well as the formation of the Zuffa Boxing promotion in partnership with TKO.

“We are happy that Tyson decided to come out of retirement for what should be an exciting heavyweight clash against Makhmudov,” Alalshikh said in a release.

While Fury hasn’t fought since dropping consecutive bouts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, his name remains a big enough draw that his return vs. Makhmudov should attract of plenty of attention. Especially with the event taking place in his home country of the UK, where Fury hasn’t fought since 2022.

As for the Netflix, the Fury vs. Makhmudov fight marks its latest high profile boxing event. Last year, the streamer hosted multiple boxing showcases, headlined by the December Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight, which attracted more than 33 million views worldwide.