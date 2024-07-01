Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce may be carving out a Hollywood career for himself this summer and beyond, but that doesn’t mean he wants every intimate detail of his private life out in the open. That’s not to say that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wouldn’t be open to it in the future, but after seeing his quarterback go through an all-access documentary, Kelce decided it wasn’t for him.

Kelce revealed on Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ with the Boys that he was approached by Netflix to star in its sequel to Quarterback, Receiver. The new series will feature the same kind of behind-the-scenes access and production value that made Quarterback such a success. The cast includes Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

While Kelce revealed to co-hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan that Netflix approached him for Receiver, he ultimately declined. His lack of interest stemmed from his disinterest in reality TV.

“After (Patrick Mahomes) did (Quarterback), I did get asked about it,” he revealed. “I just — I don’t know. I’d rather just play ball, man. I’m already doing enough with the podcast and everything. I’m way over the reality sh*t, dude. I’m out on that sh*t.”

Perhaps Kelce’s disinterest in reality TV stems from his stint on Catching Kelce. The 2016 dating competition series lasted just one season (seven episodes) in which Kelce attempted to find love with 50 women, one from each state. Now that he’s seemingly found love with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Kelce seems to want to try to avoid having the public in his private life, given that paparazzi now follow him everywhere that he goes.

And the other kicker here is that Swift would likely have to consent to participating in the Netflix docuseries. While Swift has her 2020 Miss Americana documentary distributed by Netflix, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she would want a lens into her private life nearly five years later.

In any event, Kelce remains focused elsewhere. While he acknowledges the success of his brother’s documentary and the potential for a similar project later in his career, Kelce seems content to let his actions on the field speak for themselves.

For now, at least, any documentary will have to wait. But not the bright lights of Hollywood.

“I thought it was cool the way my brother did his doc, though,” Kelce says. “Kind of like a follow toward the end of somebody’s career, and kind of the ups and downs and battles that he had. I think he did it the right way. But that was so him, and I just don’t know if I have the desire to do anything like that. I’d rather focus on ball, baby.”

