Credit: Netflix

While it didn’t quite help take Netflix to new heights, Skyscraper Live was still a massive hit.

According to several reports, Alex Honnold’s solo climb of Taipei 101 in Taiwan drew 6.2 million live views, good for the streaming giant’s third-most viewed TV program for the week of Jan. 19. Skyscraper Live trailed His & Hers (17.2 million viewers) and Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (8.7 million viewers) for the week.

Although the figure pales in comparison to other Netflix live events such as the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match (60 million), Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua (33 million) and its Christmas Day NFL doubleheaders (which have drawn between 20.1 million and 27.5 million viewers across four games the last two years), it’s still a strong showing for such a relatively niche event. Especially when considering that Skyscraper Live was delayed a day due to weather concerns, forcing it to go up against stiffer competition on Saturday night, including UFC’s debut on Paramount+, which drew nearly 5 million viewers.

Notably, Skyscraper Live also marked the start of a new era for Netflix’s sports presentation, as ex-ESPN anchor and personality Elle Duncan hosted the event in her first assignment for the streamer. The rest of 2026 is already shaping up to be a busy year for Netflix Sports, with its calendar including the start of its new MLB rights package and the recently announced Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov boxing match on April 11.