“Simone Biles: Rising” will debut July 17, just before the gymnast’s return to the world stage in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two-part series, Simone Biles: Rising, will debut July 17, and will follow Biles’ return to the spotlight as she prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her highly publicized situation at the Tokyo Olympics, where she withdrew from competition to focus on her mental health, led to praise from some fans and criticism from others, but sparked talk about the serious issue.

Netflix’s X post with the trailer and release date noted, “She’s the greatest in the world. She’s also human,” and called her return to the world stage “one of the most powerful comebacks in history.”

“I’ve always had really good intuition about things, and unfortunately I felt that way about the Olympics,” Biles says in the trailer. She later admits, “I wanted to quit like 500,000 times.”

Biles retweeted the trailer with the message, “Can’t wait for y’all to see.”

can’t wait for y’all to see 👀✨🤍🎬 https://t.co/c9CVAUimkI — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 19, 2024

The Biles series is just the latest sports-related documentary venture by Netflix. The streaming service has produced shows for a wide range of sports, from the popular Quarterback series and upcoming Receiver showcasing the NFL to Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

[Netflix; Photo Credit: Netflix]