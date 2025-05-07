Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal in the “Power Moves” docuseries on their Reebok Basketball work. (Netflix.)

While Shaquille O’Neal’s primary visibility in the sports world comes from his regular analyst gig on TNT’s Inside The NBA, the Big Diesel does a lot beyond that.

He has a massive business empire, and has taken on a lot of different roles there, including working as president of Reebok Basketball since 2023. And it’s that role that’s spotlighted in an upcoming Netflix docuseries from Shaq’s own Jersey Legends, with Power Moves showing O’Neal’s efforts to rebuild that company’s basketball brand alongside Allen Iverson. Here’s a trailer, featuring those two and some of their conversations with stars they’re trying to sign, including Angel Reese:

“That’s the type of pressure I like.” Upcoming @Netflix series “Power Moves” goes behind the scenes of @SHAQ and @alleniverson‘s efforts to revive @Reebok‘s basketball business. pic.twitter.com/B1Nj6KFBT1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 7, 2025

Here’s more on the series from a release:

Power Moves offers an all-access look at O’Neal’s latest and boldest endeavor—stepping into the role of President of Reebok Basketball and leading the iconic brand’s comeback alongside Vice President and fellow NBA legend Allen Iverson. Filmed at Reebok’s Boston headquarters and all across the U.S., the new series chronicles Reebok’s high-stakes comeback and cultural revival under O’Neal and Iverson’s leadership. …“Power Moves isn’t just about sneakers or titles. It’s about showing the work behind building something meaningful,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “This series shows the strategy, setbacks, and wins of what it really takes to lead a brand you love. Reebok gave me my start, and now I get to help write its next chapter.” …“There’s a powerful shift happening at Reebok right now, and Power Moves lets the world experience it with us,” said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok. “This isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural movement, fueled by purpose, passion, and the kind of leadership that inspires real change. Jersey Legends saw that spark and knew this was the moment to capture. What Shaq, Allen, and our team are building is electric, and this series brings viewers inside the heart of it, as it happens.” “This series pulls back the curtain and shows the heart, the chaos, and the creativity behind this comeback.” said Colin Smeeton, Executive Producer, President of Authentic Studios, and longtime business partner to O’Neal. “It’s not just about basketball or business, it’s about Shaquille and Allen doing it their way,”

Power Moves will premiere globally on Netflix on June 4, 2025. Six 30-minute episodes are planned.

Shaq certainly is no stranger to docuseries. He and Jersey Legends (part of Authentic Films, part of the larger Authentic Brands Group that holds Shaq’s image rights as well as owning Sports Illustrated and more) did the Sports Emmy-nominated four-part SHAQ docuseries for HBO in 2022, and he and the company are also involved in a Prime Video documentary project on Iverson that Amazon greenlit last year. He’s also served as an executive producer on other projects, including 2021 documentary short The Queen of Basketball on Lusia Harris.

Reebok is also only part of Shaq’s business and other interests outside of Inside The NBA. He’s an investor in a wide range of companies, including alcoholic lemonade company Beatbox, which dropped a Shaq flavor earlier this year. He’s worked with events company Medium Rare to put on Shaq’s Fun House since 2018, usually as part of their Super Bowl party lineup, and that’s also become part of his DJ Diesel career (which also frequently includes taunting Charles Barkley). Oh, and he’s now the (voluntary) general manager for Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team.

The key question with this docuseries may be just how much of the “real deal” it winds up showing. Actual business deals are often difficult to showcase, and there’s also the question of Shaq and Reebok having vested interests in making themselves look good here, even more so than we’ve often seen with documentaries with athlete and team involvement. But that involvement doesn’t always mean full control, and the trailer here illustrates the series will cover at least some of the lows, challenges, and “chaos” as well as the successes. We’ll see how it turns out.