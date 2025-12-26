Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Admittedly, Netflix faced an uphill battle after its second season of hosting an NFL Christmas Day doubleheader.

But even when taking into account that both of its games featured third-string quarterbacks and four teams highly unlikely to qualify for the postseason, it would be tough to argue that Netflix’s encore presentation of NFL football went as well as its first did.

From a content standpoint, the broadcasts — produced by CBS — made some curious decisions, including loading the games with Zoom-style appearances by former players from each team. But even if you were just fine with Clinton Portis being interviewed during a critical sequence of the Dallas Cowboys’ 30-23 victory over the Washington Commanders, there were other problems with Thursday’s presentation.

Most notably, several viewers took to social media to call attention to technical issues with Thursday’s stream. Such complaints centered on the stream’s picture quality, buffering issues, and difficulties watching the games live.

The only thing worse than the actual #NFL game on @netflix is the streaming service itself. Notice about ads can’t be removed & stream keeps pausing mid action & goes to Netflix splash screen. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) December 25, 2025

Terrible stream quality and long interviews mid game. Terrible product @netflix . I just want to watch the game, I’m not worried about Clinton Portis’s restaurant. #NFLonNetflix — Ty Peeler (@tarheel_tyler) December 25, 2025

🏈 @netflix trying to live stream an @NFL game is hard to believe unless you actually see it for yourself. Is it in 4K? lol. I wouldn’t even consider most of these broadcasts 480p quality. Possibly the worst compression of any live event in modern times you can imagine. — Paul Crisp (@pcrispy) December 25, 2025

Netflix shouldn’t stream games if the picture is going to be this terrible… feel like I’m watching Nintendo 64 smh — Blair Berry (@BlairB3rry) December 25, 2025

Not gonna lie, glad the UFC didn’t go to Netflix with the quality of this stream. Feels like every NFL Netflix game is like watching a video off eBaum’s world in the 90s. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) December 25, 2025

#NFL on #Netflix horrible presentation. Stream quality poorest I’ve seen in some time. — Friartown80 (@Friartown80) December 25, 2025

While complaints about the Thursday Netflix stream didn’t reach the same level as the 2024 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson — which was practically unwatchable at times — there was enough public response to make it noticeable. Especially compared to a year ago, when Netflix’s NFL debut was met with mostly universal praise for both the on-air presentation and the stream quality.

Netflix’s second NFL presentation may not have been a complete disaster, but it was a step back from last year. And if nothing else, it will only intensify the microscope on the streamer as it enters 2026 with a significant emphasis on live sports.