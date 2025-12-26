Netflix Christmas GameDay cake Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
By Ben Axelrod on

Admittedly, Netflix faced an uphill battle after its second season of hosting an NFL Christmas Day doubleheader.

But even when taking into account that both of its games featured third-string quarterbacks and four teams highly unlikely to qualify for the postseason, it would be tough to argue that Netflix’s encore presentation of NFL football went as well as its first did.

From a content standpoint, the broadcasts — produced by CBS — made some curious decisions, including loading the games with Zoom-style appearances by former players from each team. But even if you were just fine with Clinton Portis being interviewed during a critical sequence of the Dallas Cowboys’ 30-23 victory over the Washington Commanders, there were other problems with Thursday’s presentation.

Most notably, several viewers took to social media to call attention to technical issues with Thursday’s stream. Such complaints centered on the stream’s picture quality, buffering issues, and difficulties watching the games live.

While complaints about the Thursday Netflix stream didn’t reach the same level as the 2024 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson — which was practically unwatchable at times — there was enough public response to make it noticeable. Especially compared to a year ago, when Netflix’s NFL debut was met with mostly universal praise for both the on-air presentation and the stream quality.

Netflix’s second NFL presentation may not have been a complete disaster, but it was a step back from last year. And if nothing else, it will only intensify the microscope on the streamer as it enters 2026 with a significant emphasis on live sports.

