Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins

After taking a one-year hiatus to focus on pass-catchers, Netflix is bringing back the quarterbacks.

On Wednesday, the streaming giant announced the second season of its Quarterback docuseries, which follows some of the NFL’s top signal-callers over the course of a season. And the Omaha Productions, NFL Films and 2PM Productions project surely won’t be hurting for storylines, as it focuses on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff and the Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins.

Along with Wednesday’s announcement, Netflix also released a one-minute trailer for the upcoming series, which is set to release this July.

Coming to Netflix this July 🏈 pic.twitter.com/KFrq3uasrV — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2025

While he might possess the least amount of current star power among the trio, perhaps the most interesting subject of this year’s series will be Cousins, who also starred in the first season of Quarterback alongside Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in 2023. Although it’s unclear at which point the series began filming the former Michigan State star ahead of the 2024 season, this past year alone saw him sign with the Falcons as a free agent, only for Atlanta to use a top 10 draft pick on another quarterback in Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

In what marked his first season after suffering a torn Achilles, Cousins struggled throughout much of the 2024 campaign before ultimately being benched for Penix as the Falcons unsuccessfully attempted to salvage their playoff hopes. And presumably, Quarterback‘s cameras were there to capture it all.

As for the rest of the cast, Burrow enjoyed an MVP-caliber season despite the Bengals falling short in their own quest to make the postseason (and was also the victim of a high profile home invasion), while Goff’s Lions went from Super Bowl favorites to losing their first playoff game in the blink of an eye.

But while Quarterback may have saved money not having to film past the NFL’s Divisional Round (Season 1 saw both Mahomes and Hurts reach the Super Bowl), Season 2 still possesses plenty of promise and marks a welcomed return for the series after last year’s underwhelming replacement, Receiver.