The second episode of Untold‘s third volume on Netflix, Johnny Football, has been lauded in many corners of the football world for the way it delves into the life of Heisman Trophy-winner and NFL bust Johnny Manziel.

Don’t count Ryan Leaf among those who felt like the documentary did a good job.

Leaf, the No. 2 overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft, probably understands Manziel’s situation as well as anyone. Both were overhyped college quarterbacks who failed to meet the lofty expectations laid out for them. Both also turned to substances after things fell apart. When he saw ESPN’s Marcus Spears praising the episode for the way it handled the former Cleveland Browns quarterback’s story, which includes a revelation that he considered suicide, he felt compelled to share his thoughts.

Why when sports are in involved everyone seems to put blinders on. In an attempt to entertain @netflix set the conversation back. It stigmatized MH, suicide, & substance use disorder. Offered zero solutions and took advantage of someone with an untreated disease. #BeTheSolution — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) August 14, 2023

“Why when sports are [sic] involved everyone seems to put blinders on,” wrote Leaf. “In an attempt to entertain [Netflix] set the conversation back. It stigmatized MH, suicide, & substance use disorder. Offered zero solutions and took advantage of someone with an untreated disease.”

When Spears said that he didn’t understand what Leaf was trying to say to him, the former Chargers quarterback explained further.

More towards @netflix but some towards you. Phenomenal is the last word I’d describe it as. The Manziel doc did not educate. It made a mockery of mental health, suicide, substance use disorder, & a cartoon of the Johnny Football character & offered no healing solutions. — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) August 15, 2023

“More towards [Netflix] but some towards you,” he wrote. “Phenomenal is the last word I’d describe it as. The Manziel doc did not educate. It made a mockery of mental health, suicide, substance use disorder, & a cartoon of the Johnny Football character & offered no healing solutions.”

Spears responded by saying he didn’t see the documentary episode that way and thought it was a chance to learn a lot about Manziel. Leaf wasn’t appeased, however.

I know you didn’t. That’s the problem, most won’t, and there in lies the continuation of stigma. You didn’t find it troubling that there was zero follow up after statements of Bipolar diagnosis, or suicide attempt, or at the end pounding beers with his new enablers?!? #blinders — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) August 15, 2023

“I know you didn’t. That’s the problem, most won’t, and there in lies the continuation of stigma,” Leaf wrote. “You didn’t find it troubling that there was zero follow up after statements of Bipolar diagnosis, or suicide attempt, or at the end pounding beers with his new enablers?!?”

Spears tried to redirect Leaf, noting that this conversation was best done person-to-person and Leaf used it as an opportunity to sum up his frustrations over the way the series handled things.

This is a convo face to face and not twitter. Lot of stuff can be misinterpreted. Respect to you and how you view it my man. If I ever run into you we can get an understanding on what the points and perspectives are ?? https://t.co/T9A7HEGRIl — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) August 15, 2023

“I’m not mad, it’s empathy,” Leaf said. “I may be too close to it. I’m just disappointed that’s all. Stigma halts the conversation around MH, suicide, and substance use disorder. When we applaud something that stigmatizes we perpetuate it. I love Marcus, we just have different perspectives.”

Leaf also appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow on OutKick to discuss how he feels Manziel was taken advantage of as part of the show.

“We probably heard 100 words come out of his mouth during the documentary,” Leaf said. “I mean, it’s nothing. And I put this on Netflix… Once again, people have taken advantage of Johnny Manziel. There were no solutions. There was no addressing the bipolar diagnosis and how he’s dealing with it and how he’s living with it around his substance abuse.”

Leaf has long had his eye on Manziel and his struggles. In 2016, he said, “It’s like holding up a mirror sometimes, seeing the behaviors that he’s exhibiting.” Clearly, their shared struggles are very personal to him.

PSA: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and needs help, the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline can be reached at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow, Fox News, Ryan Leaf]