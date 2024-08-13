Jan 30, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Rich Eisen on the set of the Rich Eisen radio show at the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, it was revealed that CBS Sports will produce Netflix’s two Christmas Day NFL games for the upcoming season. And now, there are reports that clear up some details about the partnership, which involves NFL Network’s Rich Eisen.

In recent years, Eisen has done more work from the broadcast booth, calling six games for NFL Network this past season, which he has said he wants to further pursue.

However, it is Eisen’s abilities in a studio setting that Netflix seemingly covets. According to John Ourand of Puck News, Netflix plans to use NFL Network talent, including Eisen, to handle studio programming around the games. An outside production company led by former NFL Media producer Mark Quenzel will produce this studio programming.

We still don’t know what broadcast team could potentially be calling the games. But bringing in an established presence like Eisen certainly profiles to be a smart move for Netflix in their NFL coverage debut. Considering this will be Netflix’s first big venture of this scale into live sports, someone like Eisen should help things run smoothly and help make a good first impression on football fans.

Puck also detailed that the partnership between CBS And Netflix will result in CBS having the rights to broadcast each Christmas Day game to local markets.

That means that the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will be available to Pittsburgh and Baltimore markets locally, and the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans will be available in Houston and Kansas City locally.

[Puck News]